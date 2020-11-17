Montreal-based Wirkn specializes in recruiting high-volume frontline workers

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Wirkn, a pioneer in video-first job hiring and specialist in frictionless high-volume recruiting, announced today the new management team, as it widens its go-to-market strategy to address the under-served market of frontline worker hiring.

Wirkn has found that high-volume employers want less of a marketplace and more of a dedicated SaaS solution that optimizes, personalizes, and streamlines hiring experience for both candidates, and hiring managers. Providing increased productivity to the recruiting process is becoming more critical as companies are forced to do more with less. The company will focus on providing an optimized experience for recruiters while enhancing candidates' ability to create their own video "cover letters" on Wirkn's platform. The medium is an ideal format for digital natives used to conversing through social media platforms.

The new team is headed up by CEO Mathieu Weber (ex-Acquia, Skymotion and Nstein), along with Tara Siev (ex-SweetIQ/Gannett), Vice President Customer Success, and James Eaton (ex-Acquia, Sitecore and IBM), Head of Product. Gabi Salabi will continue his functions as President and COO.

The team recently closed funding that will help them increase core software development and sales efforts through strategic hiring. Karim Salabi, Partner of Ascendis, joins the Board of Directors while co-founders Todd Dean and Francois Jobin remain close advisers to the company.

"Frontline workers and their needs have taken a backseat to virtually every other role within the company due to the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional hiring models," explains Weber, with 20 years of SaaS experience. "But COVID changed all that. Suddenly, these hard-working, customer-facing individuals were thrust into the spotlight for being not only frontline but also essential."

Weber adds, "..companies that recruit these essential employees, realize they need a different tool to reach them, and Wirkn provides a scalable, affordable, and social solution for high-volume hiring."

The company, which is based in Montreal, will continue its R&D on mobility, UX/UI, and machine learning for job matching. Sales efforts will focus on Wirkn's install base of retail brands and REITs, as well as expansion into markets with high-volume frontline hiring needs that include pure play online businesses, contact centers, convenience/grocery retail, logistics/distribution, tourism, hospitality, and government.

About Wirkn

Founded in 2015, Wirkn is the hiring standard in many of North America's top malls, available to more than 3,000 brands across 10,000 locations. Wirkn is a dedicated, video-first SaaS-based platform that transforms the underserved frontline hiring experience by bringing qualified candidates and hiring managers closer together. Since its launch, the company has processed over 1.5 million candidate applications.

