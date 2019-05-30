Frontline Legal Aid workers hosting 'pop-up legal clinics' in front of Toronto Conservative MPP offices

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - To draw attention to the devastating impact of nearly $300 million in budget cuts to legal aid, frontline legal clinic workers, members of OPSEU Local 5118 and community members will host a series of "pop-up legal clinics" in front of Conservative MPP constituency offices across the Greater Toronto Area on Friday, May 31.

OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says the cuts will affect people who can't afford lawyers.

"Cuts to legal aid mean there will be less help for tenants who are forced onto the streets, refugees facing deportation, people with mental health struggles who have been denied social assistance, low-wage workers standing up to bad bosses, and more," said Thomas.

The OPSEU Local 5118 members and allies are calling on Conservative MPPs to reverse cuts to legal aid and stand up for our local community legal clinics.

The pop-up clinics will take place at the constituency offices of:

MPP Aris Babikian - 4002 Sheppard Ave East, Suite 207, 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Contact: Justin Kong, 647-609-0170

MPP Vincent Ke - 2175 Sheppard Ave. E, Suite 103, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Contact: Diana Da Silva, 416-500-0028

MPP Stan Cho - 111 Sheppard Ave. W, 2 pm - 3 pm

Contact: Diana Da Silva, 416-500-0028

MPP Robin Martin - 2882 Dufferin St., noon - 1 pm

Contact: Aidan Macdonald, 647-833-6722

MPP Christina Mitas – Southeast corner of Lawrence Ave. E & Warden Ave., 2 pm - 4 pm

Contact: Beixi Liu, (647) 269-1963

MPP Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria – Northwest corner of Hurontario St. and County Court Blvd., 2 pm - 4 pm

Contact: Navi Aujla, (416) 837-3871

MPP Caroline Mulroney - 45 Grist Mill Rd., Unit 8, Holland Landing, noon - 2 pm

Contact: Jessa McLean, 647-274-3156

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: Diana Da Silva, 416-500-0028

