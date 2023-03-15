Frontier Lithium to drill untested Bolt Pegmatite

SUDBURY, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update for current and future exploration plans for the PAK Lithium Project (the Project) in northwestern Ontario.

Highlights

Figure 1: Location map showing land tenure, geology and infrastructure (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.) Figure 2: Location Map showing Spark deposit, Bolt pegmatite and new pegmatite discovery north of Spark deposit (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

Frontier Lithium has an exploration target of 100M tonnes (measured, indicated and inferred) of open pit resource on the Project;

tonnes (measured, indicated and inferred) of open pit resource on the Project; Phase XIII Diamond Drill Program targeting up to 10,000 meters;

The Project has two exploration drills on site with maiden drilling on the untested 600 meter long Bolt pegmatite to commence by spring;

PAK deposit geotechnical and environmental drilling currently underway;

Exploration drilling planned to test Spark deposit western extension towards a high-grade target 1.1km on strike from the resource;

Continue to conduct environmental baseline studies to advance project permitting.

The Phase XIII drill Program has been designed to contribute towards the Company's Exploration target of 100M tonnes of open pit resource on the PAK Lithium Project (Figure 1) and to perform limited geotechnical and environmental drilling to support feasibility study of the Project.

A maiden drill program will soon commence testing the 600 meter long Bolt pegmatite showing located between the PAK and Spark deposits (Figure 2). Currently the Bolt pegmatite has been defined by surface mapping and two channel cuts (36m channel averaging 1.51% Li2O and 49m channel averaging 1.14% Li2O spaced 230m apart). A minimum of 6 drill holes are planned targeting Bolt. During the summer other targets generated during the 2022 regional mapping and prospecting will be followed-up with detailed mapping, prospecting and channel sampling.

Further exploration drilling is planned to define the western extension of the Spark deposit, particularly the "high grade" zone intersected to the northwest including the one-kilometre area between the Spark deposit and the new pegmatite discovered through two grab samples averaging 3.1% Li 2 O in 2022" (Figure 2).

Garth Drever VP Exploration commented" Its exciting times to substantially increase a world-class spodumene pegmatite like Spark with what we anticipate from drilling the Bolt pegmatite. Although not visibly connected on surface, drilling may confirm continuity at depth."

In January 2023, permits were granted by the Ontario government to extract and remove 1,000 metric tonne bulk samples from both the PAK and Spark deposits. Currently drilling, blasting and hauling activities are taking place on the Project. In February the Company commenced hydrogeological and geomechanical drilling on the Project required for feasibility at the PAK deposit pit area. Some in-fill drilling targeting the Spark inferred resource will also be completed as a part of the program.

On February 28th, 2023, the Company updated the Mineral resource estimate (report pending) on Spark deposit only. Figure 3 is the Global Resource for the Project including PAK deposit as per the 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report.



PAK Lithium Project Global Resource 2023 (2023-02-28) Deposit Resource Category Tonnes

(t) Li 2 O

(%) Contained

Li 2 O (t) Lithium

Carbonate

Eq. LCE

(t) PAK Measured 1,344,600 2.14 28,790 71,193 PAK Indicated 5,884,930 1.81 106,373 263,044 Spark Indicated 18,828,000 1.52 286,186 707,694 PAK Inferred 2,758,250 2.22 61,107 151,108 Spark Inferred 29,746,000 1.34 398,596 985,668 Combined Measured/Indicated 26,057,530 1.62 421,348 1,041,931 Combined Inferred 32,504,250 1.41 459,703 1,136,776 Combined Measured/Indicated/Inferred 58,561,780 1.50 881,052 2,178,707

Figure 3: PAK Lithium Project Global Resource

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements

