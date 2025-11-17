Frontier Lithium Unveils Economic Study for the PAK Lithium Project

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. ("Frontier Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to share the results of a third-party socioeconomic impact study (the "Report") conducted by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) for the Company's proposed integrated mining and processing operations in Northwestern Ontario (the "PAK Lithium Project" or the "Project"). The Report outlines the significant economic and labour impacts of the Project, based on the latest mine and mill Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and the conversion facility data from the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Frontier is currently advancing a DFS for the conversion facility.

PAK Lithium Project Economic Impact Assessment Summary (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

The full Report is available on the Company's website at www.frontierlithium.com/socioeconomic

Trevor Walker, President and CEO, stated: "The PAK Lithium Project will deliver meaningful benefits to Northwestern Ontario, driving economic growth, employment, and support for local businesses. These positive impacts will cascade across the region, strengthening community prosperity and enhancing economic vitality. At a broader level, the project supports multiple economic and national security and defense objectives as described in both Canada's and Ontario's Critical Minerals Strategies as well as the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance reinforcing the strength of North America's battery supply chain and positioning Canada as a key contributor in the global energy transition."

Local And National Benefits over the 33-year Project Lifespan

The PAK Lithium Project will have a transformative economic multiplier effect across Northwestern Ontario, the Province, and country of Canada with anticipated increases to gross domestic product ("GDP"), labour income, and employment, reflecting its national significance. The Report assessed the economic impacts of the two principal phases of the Project: construction and operations.

The Report also underscores the Project's transformative role in developing human capital, furthering the aim of the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act, and creating a stronger synergy between economic growth and workforce development. With hundreds of workers, including Indigenous workers, projected to be permanently employed full-time during operations, the Project will offer opportunities in trades such as millwrights, mechanics, electricians, metallurgical engineers, and process operators.

Key Highlights from the EY Socioeconomic Impact (Following Figures and Timelines are estimates)

Mine and Mill

Construction Phase (3 Years)

National Impact: $931 million in GDP,1,232 full-time equivalent ("FTE") jobs, and $75 million in annual tax revenue.

Provincial Impact (Ontario): $708 million in GDP,917 FTE jobs, and $38 million in provincial tax revenue.

Regional Impact (Northwestern Ontario): $188 million in GDP, 568 FTE jobs, and $19 million in local tax revenue.

Operational Phase (30 Years)

National Impact: $93 million in GDP, 535 FTE jobs, and $4.9 million in annual tax revenue.

Provincial Impact: $75 million in GDP, 390 FTE jobs, and $2.5 million in provincial tax revenue.

Regional Impact: $23 million in GDP,162 FTE jobs, and $1.5 million in local tax revenue.

Lithium Conversion Facility (Thunder Bay)

Construction Phase (2 Years)

National Impact: $575 million in GDP, 931 full-time equivalent ("FTE") jobs, and $48.8 million in federal tax revenue.

Provincial Impact (Ontario): $468 million in GDP, 814 FTE jobs, and $40.0 million in provincial tax revenue.

Regional Impact (Northwestern Ontario): $134 million in GDP, 557 FTE jobs, and $15.0 million in local tax revenue.

Operational Phase (30 Years)

National Impact: $89.5 million in GDP, 415 FTE jobs, and $6.7 million in annual federal tax revenue.

Provincial Impact (Ontario): $69 million in GDP, 304 FTE jobs, and $3.0 million in provincial tax revenue.

Regional Impact (Northwestern Ontario): $23.4 million in GDP, 187 FTE jobs, and $2.3 million in local tax revenue.

Broader Economic and Social Benefits of the Project

Workforce Development: The Project will support workforce training and skills development, with a focus on trades and technical roles.

The Project will support workforce training and skills development, with a focus on trades and technical roles. First Nations and Local Communities: Significant employment and business opportunities, infrastructure improvements, and enhanced access to healthcare and education.

Significant employment and business opportunities, infrastructure improvements, and enhanced access to healthcare and education. Environmental Sustainability: Frontier Lithium is committed to reducing its environmental footprint through the use of innovative technologies and sustainable waste management practices.

Frontier Lithium is committed to reducing its environmental footprint through the use of innovative technologies and sustainable waste management practices. Supply Chain and Export Potential: The Project will strengthen Canada's domestic supply chain for critical minerals, support the growth of the battery manufacturing sector, and enhance national security by reducing reliance on imports.

The Project will strengthen Canada's domestic supply chain for critical minerals, support the growth of the battery manufacturing sector, and enhance national security by reducing reliance on imports. Government Alignment: The Project aligns with Canada's net-zero and critical minerals strategies, supporting national environmental and economic goals.

Mauricio Zelaya, Partner & National Economics Leader from EY Canada, noted: "Frontier Lithium's PAK Project is more than a mining operation. It is a strategic investment that strengthens Canada's critical minerals supply chain, enhances national resiliency, and drives competitiveness while unlocking long-term economic growth."

For further details on the Report, see the full EY Socioeconomic Impact Study on Frontier Lithium's website at https://www.frontierlithium.com/socioeconomic

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Report estimates including but not limited to gross spending, GDP, wages, FTE and possible tax revenue, the PAK Lithium Project and its estimated economics, and statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct a mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, estimated cash flows, net present value, the Feasibility Study and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive, Val Caron, Greater Sudbury, Ontario, P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618