Frontier Lithium Strikes High-Grade Lithium at Ember Pegmatite 1km from the Spark Resource

Highlights

Figure 1: Compilation of Ember Pegmatite showing both plan and section views (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.) Figure 2: Photo of drill core show high grade section from 48.9 to 56.7m averaging 2.54% Li2O (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

DDH PL-138-24 intersected 18.8 metres of pegmatite from 42.7 to 61.4 meters, averaging 1.43% Li 2 O.

O. Including 7.8 m averaging 2.54% Li 2 O. from 48.9 to 56.7 m ,

averaging 2.54% Li O. from 48.9 to ,

Extends the surface LCT pegmatite zone to at least 40m depth.

depth. Lithogeochemical orientation survey completed over the Spark deposit and surrounding area.

The Ember pegmatite originally called Spark-Ext, was channeled in 2023 with two parallel channels averaging 2.16% Li2O over the combined length of 18 m including 6m averaging 3.27% Li 2 O (Press Release Sept 25, 2023).

"Results from PL-138-24 have extended the high-grade lithium zone at surface to a depth of 40 metres, further enhancing the exploration potential of the pegmatite" states Garth Drever, VP Exploration "Structural measurements on the outcrop and from oriented drill core suggest a West Southwest-East Northeast orientation of the Ember pegmatite which is consistent to the Spark deposit suggesting a possible en echelon structural relationship. Since they share similar textural and mineralogical features, the unexposed potential of Ember could prove to be significant."

During the same period, three condemnation diamond drill holes were completed on proposed stockpile sites for definitive feasibility study and a small-scale regional exploration program was completed. Field mapping and prospecting on claim blocks north of the mining leases identified target areas that will require further work, including detailed mapping and channel sampling. A lithogeochemical orientation survey was initiated by sampling host rock at the Spark and Bolt pegmatites and surrounding areas, including the Ember pegmatite. The objective is to assess the potential of identifying unexposed pegmatites by vectoring towards areas of higher fractionation.

Figure 1 is a compilation map shows the location of the two channels and drill hole PL-138-24 at Ember in both plan and section view. The dashed lines on the lower right map outlines the potential extension of the Ember pegmatite which is also an area of glacial ground moraine with abundant glacial erratics (boulders) of varying size and composition. Further work is required to determine the thickness of the overlying glacial material away from the exposed portion of the pegmatite.

Table 1 details the mineralized intersection on the Ember pegmatite while Table 2 summarize all drill holes completed at the PAK Project in 2024.

Table 1: Summary of the Drill Hole Intersection at Ember

DDH PL-138-24 Drill hole PL-138-24 was designed to follow up on the results from channel samples CH-52 and CH-53 and test the Ember LCT pegmatite outcrop at depth. The results confirm that the LCT pegmatite extends 40 meters below the surface, with a slightly wider zone than expected but a lower grade compared to the surface channel samples. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Pegmatite Zone 42.7 61.4 18.8 1.43 0.010 75 66 130 0.16 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 48.9 56.7 7.8 2.54 0.010 74 69 121 0.20 Pegmatite



























Table 2: Summary of 2024 Phase XIV Drilling at the PAK Project

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Spark - Geotechnical Phase XIV PL-GDH-24-24 2024-02-17 2024-02-25 472,759 5,829,448 351.7 128 -72 0 248.6 PL-GDH-25-24A 2024-02-25 2024-02-27 472,695 5,829,440 352.0 228 -72 0 65.5 PL-GDH-25-24 2024-02-27 2024-03-05 472,699 5,829,432 352.0 228 -72 0 245.8 PL-GDH-26-24 2024-03-06 2024-03-11 472,692 5,829,527 355.0 323 -72 0 248.8 PL-GDH-27-24 2024-03-11 2024-03-17 472,763 5,829,539 360.0 19 -70 0 248.8 Total 1057.5 Condemnation - Phase XIV PL-134-24 2024-03-19 2024-03-21 472,272 5,829,220 329.0 1 -46 0 205.5 PL-135-24 2024-08-21 2024-08-25 473,800 5,830,040 337.9 11 -44 0 200.3 PL-136-24 2024-08-26 2024-09-01 474,304 5,830,018 326.9 191 -46 0 250.5 PL-137-24 2024-09-01 2024-09-06 474,301 5,830,018 326.9 9 45 0 215.7

Total 872.0 Exploration PL-138-24 2024-09-08 2024-09-09 471,330 5,829,964 331.0 155 -45 0 102.0

Total 102.0 Grand Total 2031.5



In addition to the diamond drilling at Ember, activities to advance the PAK Lithium Project are ongoing. These include work in support of the mine and mill definitive feasibility study, environmental baseline and monitoring to support permitting, and community engagement. During May and June, geotechnical drilling and test pits were conducted on potential infrastructure sites, including waste rock stockpiles, tailings management, and mine and mill facilities. From August to September, a Stage 2 archaeology field investigation was completed by a licensed archaeologist with participation from a local First Nation community. All environmental baseline studies focused on the mine and mill were concluded in November, with final reports set for release by the end of 2024. These efforts support ongoing permitting advancement and community engagement with First Nations focused on creating a stronger understanding of the project and mitigating any concerns brought forward.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person ("QP") under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, Ontario using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. A Reflex EZ-Trac survey instrument was used every 50m downhole and again at the end of each hole when rods were pulled out. A Reflex North Finder APS unit was utilized to complete accurate positioning and orientation of the drill collar upon setup. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Company's Knox exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production business with an objective to become a strategic and integrated domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project contains North America's highest-grade lithium reserves and is the largest in Ontario by size. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project" by BBA E&C Inc., delivered a 24-year project life, delivering a post-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.74 billion and IRR of 24.1% as per the press release disseminated on May 31, 2023, and was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct mine facilities, estimated operating costs, the duration of payback periods, estimated amounts of future production, estimated cash flows, net present value, the DFS and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

