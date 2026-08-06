FRONTIER LITHIUM SIGNS NRCAN CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE BY-PRODUCT VALORIZATION AT THE PAK LITHIUM PROJECT

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQB: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that through its subsidiary, Frontier Lithium Advanced Materials Inc., it has entered into a contribution agreement ("Agreement") with Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") under the Global Partnerships Initiative ("GPI" or the "Program") to support the advancement of by‑product valorization initiatives at the Company's proposed PAK Lithium Project in northwestern Ontario ("Project").

The GPI advances Canada's global leadership in critical minerals by supporting responsible value global supply chains, advancing partnerships, and improving the competitiveness and sustainability of the Canadian mining sector.

The executed Agreement for the Program follows the Company's previously announced conditional approval under the Program and formalizes NRCan's support for advancing towards commercialization treatment options of secondary materials generated from lithium processing. Under the Program, Frontier plans to advance technical and economic feasibility work focused on optimizing lithium refining flowsheets and identifying opportunities to extract additional value from process waste streams. The Program provides for a non‑repayable contribution to the Company of up to $2.3 million, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement.

The Program will assess the advancement of pathways towards commercialization for valorizing secondary materials generated during the lithium conversion process, specifically the evaluation of sodium sulphate by‑product for use in the production of specialty fertilizer that has high commercial value and is critical for specialty agricultural applications. The Project will result in improvements in resource efficiency, recovery rates, and environmental performance of the overall lithium conversion process.

Identifying and utilizing alternative applications for potential by-products generated from the Project will play a significant role in reducing the overall environmental impact of operations. By transforming these materials into valuable products, the Project will contribute to societal benefits, such as the creation of new employment opportunities. This strategy will also enhance the appeal and competitiveness of Canadian companies within the battery supply chain, positioning them as leaders in sustainable resource management and responsible development.

"Canada is making strategic investments to strengthen our critical minerals value chain and get more from the resources we produce," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "Our government's support for Frontier Lithium will help advance innovative approaches to improving efficiency, reducing waste and creating new economic opportunities for Canadians."

Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our development strategy is focused on a phased approach, beginning with the establishment of the mine followed by the conversion facility. This sequential plan ensures we efficiently advance toward a vertically integrated lithium operation while maintaining flexibility for future growth. The work supported under the GPI agreement is integral to this approach, as it not only strengthens our commitment to responsible development but also enhances Canada's global leadership in critical minerals by promoting sustainable value chains and supporting international partnerships."

The work supported under the GPI Agreement aligns with Frontier's broader strategy to develop a responsible, vertically integrated lithium project that contributes to secure resilient North American battery supply chains.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Trevor Walker

Chief Executive Officer

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project encompasses a large land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing North America's highest-grade known lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the Project is advancing, in parallel, a mine and mill, and downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for a clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study, prepared by DRA and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%. These results are disclosed in a press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on July 9, 2025 on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, estimated capital allocated by the Company to the Project, the GPI program, its funding and eligible cost reimbursements, the PAK Lithium Project and its estimated economics, and statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct a mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, estimated cash flows, net present value, the feasibility study and references thereto, and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive, Val Caron, Greater Sudbury, Ontario, P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618