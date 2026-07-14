FRONTIER LITHIUM FILES YEAR-END MARCH 31, 2026 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SUDBURY, ON, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQB: LITOF) (FRA:HL2) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2026 ("Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings disclose the Company's financial and operational results for the year ending March 31, 2026 and highlight recent achievements supporting its goal to supply lithium products, starting with spodumene concentrates and progressing to battery-grade lithium chemicals, for electric vehicles and batteries.

FY2026 Highlights and Recent Developments

As at March 31, 2026, Frontier maintained an adequate financial position and strengthened this position with the completion of a $15 million bought deal public offering in April 2026. Proceeds from this offering are expected to be used by the Company to support the next phase of project development, focusing on technical, environmental, permitting, and corporate activities related to the Company's mine and mill development. The mine and mill represent the initial phase of the Company's integrated strategy.

PAK Lithium Project Advancement

During fiscal 2026, Frontier continued to advance its PAK lithium project ("PAK Lithium Project" or "Project") through exploration activities, environmental baseline studies, and community engagement initiatives. The Company's mine and mill feasibility study ("Mine and Mill Feasibility Study"), completed during fiscal 2026, delivered positive results and confirmed the technical and economic viability of the standalone development of the Company's PAK and Spark lithium deposits. The results of the Mine and Mill Feasibility Study continue to support Frontier's advancement of the PAK Lithium Project toward future development decisions.

Advancing Environmental, Permitting, and Infrastructure Work

Frontier continued to complete environmental baseline work and related technical studies to support permitting efforts for its PAK Lithium Project and the Company continued its participation in Ontario's One Project, One Process framework (1P1P), which is intended to support coordination among provincial permitting and authorization processes. These activities are important elements in advancing the Project in a disciplined and transparent manner.

The Ontario Government commenced construction activities on the Berens River bridge project beginning in 2026, which is an important infrastructure component supporting future access to the PAK Lithium Project area. Frontier is working with government and Indigenous partners to advance enabling infrastructure that supports future development.

Indigenous and Community Engagement

During fiscal 2026, Frontier continued engagement with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders. The Company was able to formalize process agreements with Indigenous communities, reflecting its commitment to respectful engagement, collaborative planning, and sustainable resource development. These efforts remain central to advancing the Company's objectives in a responsible manner.

Government and Industry Recognition

During fiscal 2026, Frontier joined the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance, a collaborative initiative designed to strengthen critical mineral supply chains among partner nations. This participation further supports the Company's objective of becoming a secure, domestic supplier of lithium products for North American and allied markets.

Strategic MOU with Panasonic Energy

In March 2026, Frontier entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Panasonic Energy to explore future supply opportunities from the Company's proposed lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This collaboration with Panasonic underscores the strategic importance of establishing a domestic North American lithium supply chain capable of supporting electric vehicle and battery manufacturing growth. Notably, Panasonic operates battery production plants in the United States, and securing a reliable Canadian lithium supply would help ensure the stability and sustainability of sourcing materials for these facilities, reducing reliance on overseas imports and strengthening the region's ability to meet growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

Outlook

With one of North America's highest-grade spodumene resources, a completed Mine and Mill Feasibility Study, an advancing lithium conversion facility strategy, a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation, and continued engagement with government and Indigenous communities, Frontier is well positioned to advance its objective of becoming a key participant in North America's critical minerals supply chain.

In fiscal 2027, the Company intends to focus on updating the mine and mill technical report, advancing project permitting, continuing technical and environmental studies, progressing Indigenous partnership discussions, and advancing feasibility work related to the Company's proposed lithium conversion facility. Frontier will also continue to evaluate funding and strategic opportunities to support the next phase of development.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project encompasses a large land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing North America's highest-grade known lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the Project is advancing, in parallel, a mine and mill, and downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for a clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study, prepared by DRA and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results are disclosed in a press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on July 9, 2025 on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's PAK Lithium Project including the targeted timing for mine and mill construction; the proposed lithium conversion facility, project planning, development sequencing, and execution strategy; the Company's ability to advance permitting, infrastructure development, financing strategies, downstream integration, joint venture funding arrangements (if any), and ongoing strategic collaborations.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive, Val Caron, Greater Sudbury, ON, P3N 1B3 Canada, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618