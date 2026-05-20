Frontier Lithium Bolsters Executive Advisory Council to Drive Execution Readiness and Project Financing Strategy

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. ("Frontier Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTC: LITOF) is pleased to announce the expansion of its recently announced Executive Advisory Council ("EAC") with the appointment of Mr. Brent Cochrane and Mr. Ross Gallinger to the EAC. These appointments will assist with the Company's transition toward execution readiness for the Company's PAK Lithium Project and the integration of rigorous global standards required for project financing.

The EAC, formed to provide strategic, technical, financial, and industry guidance to the Company's Officers, now welcomes additional expertise to support Frontier's advancement toward a Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2028 for the Company's proposed mine and mill. The additional appointments to the EAC bring increased technical, financial, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") support to ensure that the development pathway meets stringent international lender requirements, including the Equator Principles and IFC Performance Standards.

Brent Cochrane, ICD.D – Project Finance & Bankability

Mr. Cochrane brings over 40 years of international mine finance experience focused on guiding multi-billion-dollar mining projects through the complex bankability process. Having served as a CFO, Treasurer and in advisory roles across four continents, Brent specializes in aligning mining project financing requirements with the specific mandates of commercial banks, export/import credit agencies, multilaterals, and other lenders. Mr. Cochrane's financing experience includes the Antamina and Mina Justa copper projects in Peru, the Moma heavy minerals project in Mozambique, the Renard diamond project in Quebec, and the Valentine gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador. His expertise in aligning supply and sales contracts with financing requirements is vital as Frontier structures the commercial foundations necessary to secure long-term capital for multi-generational operations. Mr. Cochrane holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Saskatchewan, and an M.A. in Economics from the University of Toronto.

Ross Gallinger, P.Ag. – ESG & Sustainable Development

Mr. Gallinger is a veteran mining executive with over 35 years of experience in Health, Safety, Environment, and Community (HSEC) strategies. As the former SVP of Sustainable Development at Yamana Gold, Ross is a recognized leader in integrating ESG principles into core mining operations. Previously Mr. Gallinger was at IAMGOLD Corporation as the Senior Vice President of Health, Safety, and Sustainability, at Placer Dome Inc. (now Barrick Gold) he held executive and managerial roles, at BHP Billiton he held positions in health, safety, and community development, at Rio Algom he worked in environmental and community development roles. His role on the EAC is critical to ensuring that Frontier's environmental and social governance frameworks exceed the expectations of project financiers, ensuring a seamless transition from environmental permitting to senior debt drawdown. He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Agriculture, and he is a Professional Agrologist (P.Ag.).

"The expansion of our Executive Advisory Council reflects the increasing complexity and discipline required to reach FID on a globally financed critical minerals project," said Trevor Walker, President and CEO of Frontier, he added, "Brent and Ross bring complementary expertise that supports a derisked, finance ready development pathway consistent with international lender and ESG standards."

The formation and ongoing expansion of the EAC underscores Frontier's commitment to a comprehensive "Total Project" strategy and a de-risked execution model. By integrating world-class ESG practices and advanced financial structuring, the Company is well positioned to meet the requirements of senior debt markets and joint venture partners, facilitating a smooth transition from development to production and reinforcing its status as a cornerstone future supplier within Canada's critical minerals sector.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that that it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Epstein Research ("ER"), led by Peter Epstein, pursuant to which Mr. Epstein will provide investor relations services to the Company for a six (6) month term in consideration for a cash fee of USD $2,000 per month, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. After the initial term, the agreement will be extended subject to mutual agreement by the parties.

In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, ER will work with the Company on posting on social media and producing articles, interviews and commentary designed to increase awareness of the Company.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and ER will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation.

Mr. Epstein does not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Mr. Epstein operates www.epsteinresearch.com, is an arm's-length party to the Company, and has over 20 years experience in buy-side analyst roles.

Epstein Research is a research and analysis firm operated by Peter Epstein, located in the state of New Jersey, USA, specializing in investor relations and market awareness for public companies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trevor Walker,

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the establishment, role, and expected contributions of the Executive Advisory Council; the Company's transition toward execution readiness; advancement of the PAK Project toward a FID; the anticipated development timeline, including the targeted timing for mine and mill construction; project planning, development sequencing, and execution strategy; the ability of the Executive Advisory Council to provide strategic, technical, financial, and industry guidance; the appointment of additional council members; and the Company's ability to advance permitting, infrastructure development, financing strategies, downstream integration, and joint venture funding arrangements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, MBA, CPIR, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive, Val Caron, Greater Sudbury, Ontario, P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618