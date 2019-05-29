Frontier Lithium Releases the Remaining Drill Results From the Newly Discovered Spark Pegmatite
May 29, 2019, 17:00 ET
Highlights
- Maiden diamond drill program includes five holes drilled totaling 1,340m, and all intersected significant zones of spodumene pegmatite, assay results have been received for the remaining 4 drill hole;
- DDH PL-038-19 intersected 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li2O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li2O.
- DDH PL-041-19 intersected a total of 112.6m of pegmatite averaging 1.73% Li2O, including 62.2m of 1.92% Li2O;
- Lithium grades are consistent across the entire width of the pegmatite;
- The Spark Pegmatite appears to be vertically emplaced.
SUDBURY, ON, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company) is pleased to announce all the results of their Maiden drilling on the newly discovered Spark Pegmatite. Frontier completed five diamond drill holes totaling 1,340m in February 2019. All holes intersected significant widths of 20 to 74m of pegmatite averaging 1.2 to 1.92% Li2O. The Reflex system for oriented core was used on all holes and from the available measurements the pegmatite appears to be emplaced sub-vertically.
"We are extremely pleased with the maiden drill program results and are eagerly looking forward to second phase of drilling this summer." commented Garth Drever, Vice President of Exploration. "The drilling results and consistency of grades confirm our initial prediction that the Spark pegmatite is vertically emplaced and extensive. The potential for an at-surface deposit to augment the PAK project resource size is high therefore the Phase II drill program will be followed by a resource estimate on the Spark pegmatite."
Results from DDH PL-038-19 were disseminated on a April 9th 2019 press release. Figure 1 is a plan map showing the surface outline of the Spark pegmatite, location of channels and drill hole traces with geology overlain on detailed imagery of the outcrop area. The bar-graph displays the Li2O% for the drill holes and channels. Four holes were drilled from the south at the base of the topographic high hosting the pegmatite. The fifth hole (PL-041-19) was drilled from the north on top of the ridge and was collared in pegmatite.
Table 1 is a summary of results for all 5 drill holes. The pegmatite is characteristically similar to the LIZ (Lower Intermediate Zone) and locally similar to the CIZ (Central Intermediate Zone) at the PAK Pegmatite. Assuming the Spark pegmatite is vertically oriented the horizontal distance equals the "true width" when the Azimuth of the drill hole is perpendicular to the apparent strike of the deposit (070 to 090 degrees).
Table 1: Summary of Drilling Results at the Spark Pegmatite
|
DDH PL-037-19
|
Designed to test the extent of the Spark pegmatite
|
UTM Zone 15N WGS84
|
472,884E
|
Azim
|
325°
|
5,829,390N
|
Dip
|
-40°
|
Total Depth
|
178.8
|
m
|
Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
Horiz.
|
Li2O
|
Ta2O5
|
Unit
|
Li Enriched
|
9.8
|
15.6
|
5.8
|
4.4
|
1.12
|
115
|
Aplite
|
including
|
9.8
|
14.0
|
4.2
|
3.2
|
1.21
|
110
|
Aplite
|
Li Enriched
|
36.0
|
109.9
|
73.9
|
56.6
|
1.19
|
88
|
LIZ
|
including
|
45.6
|
83.0
|
37.4
|
28.7
|
1.40
|
103
|
LIZ
|
including
|
97.5
|
104.5
|
7.0
|
5.4
|
2.17
|
71
|
LIZ
|
Li Enriched
|
117.3
|
155.4
|
38.1
|
29.2
|
1.23
|
84
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
121.0
|
147.0
|
26.0
|
19.9
|
1.36
|
93
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
121.0
|
130.0
|
9.0
|
6.9
|
1.55
|
81
|
LIZ
|
DDH PL-038-19
|
This hole result was disseminated on April 9th
|
UTM Zone 15N WGS84
|
472,800E
|
Azim
|
325°
|
5,829,380N
|
Dip
|
-40°
|
Total Depth
|
288.2
|
m
|
Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
Horiz.
|
Li2O
|
Ta2O5
|
Unit
|
Li Enriched
|
16.3
|
37.0
|
20.7
|
15.1
|
1.26
|
79
|
LIZ
|
40.0
|
45.5
|
5.6
|
4.1
|
1.30
|
78
|
LIZ
|
49.2
|
57.9
|
8.7
|
6.4
|
1.63
|
91
|
LIZ
|
Li-Ta Enriched
|
66.0
|
146.3
|
80.3
|
58.7
|
1.58
|
223
|
LIZ/ciz
|
including
|
79.0
|
141.0
|
62.0
|
45.3
|
1.81
|
95
|
LIZ
|
including
|
141.0
|
146.3
|
5.3
|
3.8
|
0.33
|
2085
|
CIZ
|
Li Enriched
|
158.0
|
258.0
|
100.0
|
73.1
|
1.25
|
90
|
LIZ/aplite
|
Including
|
196.0
|
216.0
|
20.0
|
14.6
|
1.83
|
95
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
212.0
|
216.0
|
4.0
|
2.9
|
3.64
|
25
|
LIZ
|
DDH PL-039-19
|
Designed to test the extent of the Spark pegmatite
|
UTM Zone 15N WGS84
|
472,703E
|
Azim
|
337°
|
5,829,359N
|
Dip
|
-44°
|
Total Depth
|
250.5
|
m
|
Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
Horiz.
|
Li2O
|
Ta2O5
|
Unit
|
Lithium Enriched
|
41.0
|
70.6
|
29.6
|
21.3
|
1.56
|
97
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
43.0
|
68.0
|
25.0
|
18.0
|
1.62
|
88
|
LIZ
|
Lithium Enriched
|
119.2
|
174.3
|
55.1
|
39.6
|
1.70
|
141
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
121.0
|
158.9
|
37.9
|
27.2
|
2.07
|
157
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
124.0
|
149.0
|
25.0
|
18.0
|
2.32
|
143
|
LIZ
|
DDH PL-040-19
|
Designed to test the eastern extent of the Spark pegmatite
|
UTM Zone 15N WGS84
|
472,957E
|
Azim
|
326°
|
5,829,376N
|
Dip
|
-43°
|
Total Depth
|
324.0
|
m
|
Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
Horiz.
|
Li2O
|
Ta2O5
|
Unit
|
Li Enriched
|
74.7
|
103.0
|
28.3
|
20.7
|
1.25
|
139
|
LIZ/aplite
|
including
|
74.7
|
82.0
|
7.3
|
5.3
|
1.67
|
201
|
LIZ
|
including
|
93.0
|
103.0
|
10.0
|
7.3
|
1.78
|
196
|
LIZ/aplite
|
Li Ta Enriched
|
109.9
|
170.6
|
60.8
|
44.4
|
1.29
|
257
|
Aplite/LIZ
|
including
|
109.9
|
152.5
|
42.7
|
31.2
|
1.61
|
208
|
Aplite/LIZ
|
Li Ta Enriched
|
190.4
|
222.3
|
31.9
|
23.3
|
1.33
|
222
|
LIZ/Aplite
|
including
|
191.5
|
213.0
|
21.5
|
15.7
|
1.67
|
258
|
LIZ/aplite
|
including
|
193.5
|
205.5
|
12.0
|
8.8
|
2.27
|
355
|
LIZ
|
Li Ta Enriched
|
243.7
|
258.1
|
14.5
|
10.6
|
2.49
|
312
|
LIZ/aplite
|
including
|
246.5
|
258.1
|
11.6
|
8.5
|
3.07
|
354
|
LIZ
|
including
|
246.5
|
250.5
|
3.9
|
2.9
|
4.01
|
187
|
LIZ
|
Li Ta Enriched
|
282.7
|
302.4
|
19.7
|
14.4
|
1.77
|
336
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
282.7
|
295.0
|
12.3
|
9.0
|
2.54
|
327
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
285.0
|
289.0
|
4.0
|
2.9
|
3.39
|
238
|
LIZ
|
DDH PL-041-19
|
Designed to test from the north, the extent of the Spark
|
UTM Zone 15N WGS84
|
472,785E
|
Azim
|
170°
|
5,829,556N
|
Dip
|
-45°
|
Total Depth
|
298.5
|
m
|
Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Width
|
Horiz.
|
Li2O
|
Ta2O5
|
Unit
|
Li Enriched
|
3.7
|
65.9
|
62.2
|
44.0
|
1.92
|
82
|
LIZ
|
including
|
3.7
|
21.0
|
17.3
|
12.2
|
2.45
|
43
|
LIZ
|
including
|
3.7
|
11.0
|
7.3
|
5.2
|
3.11
|
58
|
LIZ
|
Li Enriched
|
70.2
|
75.9
|
5.6
|
4.0
|
1.55
|
94
|
Aplite
|
102.0
|
116.1
|
14.1
|
10.0
|
1.53
|
170
|
Aplite
|
Li Enriched
|
232.2
|
262.8
|
30.6
|
21.6
|
1.48
|
55
|
LIZ
|
Including
|
243.0
|
255.0
|
12.0
|
8.5
|
1.73
|
49
|
LIZ
Table 2 is a summary showing coordinates, collar orientation and depths of each drill hole
Table 2: Summary of 2019 Drilling at Spark Pegmatite
|
DDHNo
|
Coordinates (UTM Zone 15N)
|
Orientation
|
Depth (m)
|
UTM_E
|
UTM_N
|
Elev
|
INCL
|
AZIM
|
O/B
|
Total
|
PL-037-19
|
472884
|
5829390
|
326
|
-40
|
330
|
9.8
|
178.8
|
PL-038-19
|
472800
|
5829380
|
326
|
-43
|
325
|
12.5
|
288.2
|
PL-039-19
|
472703
|
5829359
|
326
|
-44
|
337
|
16.4
|
250.5
|
PL-040-19
|
472957
|
5829376
|
326
|
-43
|
340
|
8.7
|
324.0
|
PL-041-19
|
472785
|
5829556
|
363
|
-45
|
170
|
3.7
|
298.5
|
Total metreage
|
1340.0
Due Diligence
All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin-walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one halve bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Mississauga, ON for quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario containing the company's PAK Lithium Deposit, North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly become a near term producer of premium lithium mineral concentrates of 1,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (("LCE") firstly then scale up to 30,000 tonnes by 2025 via a phased approach.
Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.
About the PAK deposit
The PAK Deposit is located at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district which also hosts Frontier's new discovery at Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li2O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li2O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.
Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.
For further information: Bora Ugurgel, Manager, Investor Relations, 2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3, CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618
Share this article