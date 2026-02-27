Frontier Lithium Announces Third Quarter Results and Participation in Industry Events

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTC: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recent and upcoming participation in key industry events, as well as announce its third quarter financial results.

Frontier recently participated in the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, a live, interactive online investor event hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com where the Company presented to a broad audience of individual and institutional investors and engaged one-on-one with market participants.

The Company attended the 35th Annual BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida, from February 22–25, 2026. Frontier met with investors, partners, and industry professionals. Discussions emphasized that critical minerals are now viewed as a national security issue, with access to capital being the main challenge rather than geology. The U.S. Government signaled openness to investing in global projects supporting American supply chains. Lithium sentiment was positive, driven by demand for energy storage and concerns over reliance on Chinese supply.

Frontier Lithium was also pleased to participate in the recent Canadian Critical Minerals Investment Forum hosted by Natural Resources Canada and Invest in Canada. Engagements were held across Rome, Munich, and Paris joining Canadian critical mineral mining peers to showcase our projects and to strengthen collaboration with European governments, investors and industrial partners. In all engagements, discussions advanced cooperation under bilateral critical minerals frameworks and the G7 Alliance on the Production of Critical Minerals, reinforcing a shared commitment to standards-based markets and responsible development and explore new partnerships across strategic sectors. Across all forums, Frontier showcased its investment-ready lithium assets and reaffirmed its commitment to safe, sustainable and long-term development in support of resilient North American and European battery supply chains.

In addition, Frontier will be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2026 Convention, taking place between March 1 – 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event bringing together global industry leaders, investors, governments and service providers. Frontier will be exhibiting at Booth No. 3236 in the Investors Exchange and scheduled to deliver a corporate presentation as part of PDAC's "Electric Materials 2" session on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. in Room 801B at the MTCC, highlighting its project developments and investment story to an audience of investors and industry participants

The Company also reports the filing of its interim financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. Frontier closed the quarter with $12 million in cash and cash equivalents, supporting continued project advancement and corporate activities. The quarter and subsequent period reflect continued execution across key workstreams, including consultation activities under Ontario's One Project, One Process (1P1P) framework and strengthened engagement with local First Nations, culminating in the execution of formal process agreements in January 2026 with Deer Lake and Sandy Lake First Nations to advance collaborative permitting for the Company's PAK Project (the "PAK Project" or "Project). Earlier in the quarter, the PAK Project was selected as Ontario's first lithium project under the 1P1P framework, helping streamline the provincial permitting pathway. Frontier also continued advancing refinery pre-definitive feasibility study work with its engineering partner, including value engineering initiatives across the mine and mill flowsheet, and released an independent socioeconomic impact study highlighting the Project's significant economic, employment and regional benefits. Most recently, the Company welcomed the announcement of the start of construction of the Berens Bridge and Road Project by Ministry of Northern Economic Development and Growth. Collectively, these milestones demonstrate measurable progress toward de-risking and advancing the PAK Project.

Frontier's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended December 31, 2025 have been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed under the company's website at https://www.frontierlithium.com/.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the PAK Project and its estimated economics, and statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct a mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, estimated cash flows, net present value, the feasibility study and references thereto, and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

