Frontier Lithium Receives Conditional Approval under NRCan's Global Partnerships Initiative to Advance Lithium By-Product Valorization

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTC: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval under Natural Resources Canada's Global Partnerships Initiative (the "GPI" or the "Program") for the development of treatment options and support of the valorization of by-products derived from lithium salts production, at the Company's proposed PAK Lithium Project.

Frontier Lithium CEO Trevor Walker and the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, formalizing support under NRCAN’s Global Partnerships Initiative, advancing innovation, sustainability, and value creation at the PAK Lithium Project. (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

The GPI is designed to strengthen Canada's international leadership on critical minerals, build and diversify partnerships to support responsible value chains, and enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of Canada's critical minerals sector.

Under the Program, Frontier intends to advance technical work focused on identifying pathways to commercialization for the recovery and valorization of secondary materials generated through the lithium refining process, that will optimize lithium production flowsheets. The proposed non-repayable contribution of up to $2.3 million dollars is expected to:

Establish the technical and economic feasibility of using the sodium sulphate by-product for the production of high-quality fertilizer; and the aluminosilicate leach material as a supplementary cementitious material for the building products industry;

Reduce waste streams and improve environmental performance;

Enhance overall resource efficiency and recovery rates; and

Strengthen the long-term economics and sustainability profile of the PAK Lithium Project.

"We are pleased to receive conditional approval under this important federal initiative," said Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Lithium. "Maximizing resource efficiency and reducing environmental footprint are central to our strategy of building a fully integrated lithium chemicals business in Northern Ontario. This program supports the innovation that can unlock additional value from our process streams while reinforcing Canada's leadership in responsibly produced critical minerals."

"Canada and our partners are putting real capital behind the secure and resilient critical mineral supply chains that our economies and defence industries rely on," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "By working with companies like Frontier Lithium, we are helping deliver the minerals the world needs and the prosperity and security Canadians deserve."

Final and accepted funding under the GPI remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive contribution agreements and the satisfaction of customary conditions.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, estimated capital allocated by the Company to the Project, the Global Partnership Initiative, its funding and eligible cost reimbursements, the PAK Lithium Project and its estimated economics, and statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct a mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, estimated cash flows, net present value, the feasibility study and references thereto, and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.



