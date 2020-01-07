Frontier Lithium Releases Remaining Phase II Drilling Results of the Spark Pegmatite

"Supported by preliminary modelling, we strongly believe in the potential for economic viability of the Spark pegmatite." commented Garth Drever, Vice President of Exploration. "The deposit remains open to the west and has maintained consistency in both grade and width with depth. The physical data collected through surface and remote mapping at PAK and Spark has proven invaluable as a first-pass exploration tool to evaluating the potential of our mining claims on the Electric Avenue."

Table 1: Summary of Phase 2 Drilling at Spark

Table 2: Summary of Channels Cut at Spark in 2019

The location of the final two drill holes and surface channels being reported are highlighted in Figure 1; a location map showing the surface outline of the Spark pegmatite, location of channels and drill hole traces with geology overlain on detailed imagery of the outcrop area.

Figure 1: Location Map showing Drill Hole and Channel Traces at the Spark Pegmatite

Table 3 shows a summary of the assay results of holes PL-044-19 and PL-045-19.

Hole PL-044-19 was designed to step out 50m to 75m to test the extension of the pegmatite to the west of hole PL-039-19. Three significant pegmatite zones were intersected with an upper 75m intercept averaging 1.4% Li 2 O. The two lower zones of 12 and 27.4m consist of slightly lower grade spodumene-bearing aplite averaging 0.74% and 0.87% Li 2 O.

Table 3: Drill hole intersections for PL-044-19 and PL-045-19

Figures 2 and 3 are Sections for holes PL-044-19 and PL-045-19 respectively showing Li 2 O content as histogram plots along the drill hole and channel traces. The section in Figure 2 was extended to include hole PL-039-19. Although only scattered remnants of pegmatite were noted on surface during mapping and prospecting it is apparent that there are two significant lobes of the pegmatite that extend upward to the surface beneath the overburden.

Figure 2: Section showing Trace Geology and Li2O for DDH Pl-044-19 and PL-039-19

The final hole of the program, PL-045-19, extended hole PL-037-19 which had been abandon. Hole PL-045-19 intersected a 17.1m zone of spodumene-bearing aplite averaging 0.78% Li2O before intersecting a 144.2m zone of predominately pegmatite from 70.8 to 215m averaging 1.4% Li 2 O. A 15m zone from 130 to 145m averages 2.47% Li 2 O. Anomalous Ta, Sn and Rb occurs over an 11.2m zone from 175 to 186.2m averaging 659 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , 520 ppm SnO 2 and 0.88% Rb 2 O. An analogous zone of enriched Ta is present above in Channel 37 from 63.2 to 69.4m (6.2m) averaging 615 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (see Press Release January 17, 2019). Figure 3 shows the section of hole PL-045-19 with Channels 37 and 38 plotted at surface. Both Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 are plotted along the trace of the drill holes and channels.

Figure 3: Section showing Trace Geology plus Li2O and Ta2O5 for DDH PL-045-19 and Channels 37 and 38

During the summer drill program an additional 52m of channels (Channels 41 to 43) were cut to complete the section between Channel 38 and start of Channel 40 and to sample across the western most exposed lobe of the pegmatite (Channel 44). These channels are highlighted on Figure 1 and displayed in Figure 4 in a section including hole PL-040-19 and PL-043-19. Assay results are summarized in Table 4. All channels were logged as spodumene-bearing Na-aplite with consistent grades between 1.5 and 1.77% Li 2 O. The aplite is typically fine to medium grained, light grey to greenish grey locally with coarser zonations consisting of megacrystic feldspar, fine to coarse-grained light grey to white spodumene laths, grey quartz and variable amounts of muscovite.

Table 4: Summary of Channel Results

* Channels 41, 42 and 43 are staggered, however, represent one continuous channel in the gap between Channels 38 and 40

Figure 4: Section showing Trace Geology and Li2O for DDH PL-040-19, PL-043-19 and Channels 40 to 43

During the summer drill program much of what was previously described as metavolcanics rock has been subdivided into metasedimentary units which are now recognized to be intercalated within the metavolcanics sequences.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin-walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one halve bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Mississauga, ON for quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. All petrographic sample preparation and electron microprobe (EMP) analysis was completed at the Queen's Facility for Isotope Research (QFIR) at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario under the direct supervision of Dr. Steve Beyer. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company's PAK Lithium Deposit contains North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly become a near term producer of premium technical grade lithium mineral concentrates of 2,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") for glass producers. Through a phased approach to scale up to 20,000 tonnes by ramping up production of concentrates and building a downstream processing facility to produce lithium chemicals required by glass and battery materials producers.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About the PAK deposit

The PAK Deposit is located in the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district. Electric Avenue also hosts Frontier's newest discovery, Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a mineral resource estimate of 9.3 Mt averaging 2.04% Li 2 O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.



