FRONTIER LITHIUM ESTABLISHES EXECUTIVE ADVISORY COUNCIL TO SUPPORT ADVANCEMENT OF THE PAK LITHIUM PROJECT AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTC: LITOF) ("Frontier Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the establishment of an Executive Advisory Council ("EAC") as part of its transition toward execution readiness for the PAK Lithium Project and related strategic initiatives.

The EAC has been formed to provide strategic, technical, financial, and industry guidance to the Officers of the Company, as the Company advances its projects in stages toward final investment decision ("FID"), with the Company's proposed mine and mill FID is targeted for 2028. The EAC will support project planning, development sequencing, and execution strategy as Frontier progresses through key development milestones. As part of this initiative, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of the following initial individuals to the EAC, both who have extensive experience across mining development, lithium and battery supply chains.

Bruce Turner, P.Eng.

Mr. Turner was recently an advisor to Compañía Minera Zafranal ("CMZ"), a joint venture company advancing the Zafranal Project in southern Perú, and to Mitsubishi Materials Corporation for its projects and operations in Chile. His previous roles include Executive Director of CMZ, President of Minera Escondida Ltda. (BHP's Escondida copper mine), and President of AQM Copper Inc. as well as the Project Manager for BHP Diamonds Inc. (NWT Diamonds) from 1993 to 1995. During this period at BHP Diamonds Inc., Mr. Turner was instrumental in managing the technical, operational and infrastructure challenges of establishing Canada's first major subarctic diamond mine.

Mr. Turner is a Professional Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a Doctor of Technology (Honorary) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He has also completed the Advanced Management Course at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. Fluent in English and Spanish, Mr. Turner has worked on mining projects in Canada, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Perú and brings extensive expertise in open-pit mining and large-scale project development.

Dr. David Deak, PhD

Dr. Deak is a recognized leader in the lithium-to-EV value chain. Dr. Deak is an entrepreneur with experience spanning lithium mining, battery materials and supply chain development, renewable energy and storage, and electric vehicles. He is President of Marbex LLC, a battery and critical materials consultancy, and is engaged with a portfolio of initiatives in the energy and critical minerals space.

Dr. Deak was formerly Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President at Lithium Americas Corp. He held roles at Tesla Inc., Ambri Inc. (an MIT spin-out), Lux Research Inc., and Siemens Wind Power. He was educated at the University of Toronto and the University of Oxford and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"As we advance the PAK Lithium Project exploration toward development, the formation of our Executive Advisory Council brings highly relevant, hard-won experience directly aligned with the challenges ahead," said Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Lithium. "Bruce and David each bring decades of senior experience delivering large-scale mining projects across multiple jurisdictions, alongside deep, lithium-specific expertise. Their advice is instrumental as we de-risk execution, refine our development strategy, and position Frontier Lithium as a cornerstone supplier within Canada's critical minerals and lithium supply chain."

The establishment of the EAC and the announcement of the initial members marks Frontier's transition from project definition to execution readiness. Additional EAC members will be included in due course as part of a deliberate process to further strengthen the EAC's collective expertise. As the Company advances toward the FID, the EAC will provide independent guidance on permitting, infrastructure development, financing strategy, and downstream integration. This guidance will help satisfy key conditions associated with the FID, including meeting requirements for unlocking subsequent joint venture funding tranches, as the Company progresses through its development milestones.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that pursuant to its "Stock Option Plan" it has granted an aggregate of 67,000 stock options, to certain employees, officers, directors, and consultants ("Stock Options"). Each Stock Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $.60 per common share, expires 5 year from the date of grant and vests 50% on the date of issuance and 50% on the 1 year anniversary from the date of issuance. The Stock Options remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trevor Walker,

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the establishment, role, and expected contributions of the EAC; the Company's transition toward execution readiness; advancement of the PAK Lithium Project toward FID; the anticipated development timeline, including the targeted timing for mine and mill construction; project planning, development sequencing, and execution strategy; the ability of the EAC to provide strategic, technical, financial, and industry guidance; the appointment of additional council members (if any); and the Company's ability to advance permitting, infrastructure development, financing strategies, downstream integration, and joint venture funding arrangements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, MBA, CPIR, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive, Val Caron, Greater Sudbury, Ontario, P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618