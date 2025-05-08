Frontier Collective Announces Vancity Innovation House May 28th

Where global innovators meet to share ideas and drive the next wave of innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontier Collective , the group building and transforming Vancouver's tech ecosystem, is excited to announce a partnership with Vancity credit union to present the Vancity Innovation House , a one-of-a-kind space and impact-focused events program in Vancouver's Gastown on May 28, 2025.

Vancity Logo (CNW Group/Frontier Collective)

Frontier Collective and presenting partner Vancity will be running the city's premier networking hub that will feature demos and talks with global industry leaders and local changemakers, featuring a full day of panels, fireside chats, and hands-on activations spotlighting cutting-edge advancements in climate tech, AI, fintech, robotics, mobility, clean energy, life sciences, and more. Through this partnership, Vancity brings its commitment to sustainability, equity, and innovation to help power the conversations—and the change—at Vancity Innovation House.

The Vancity Innovation House's initial speaker line-up includes Max Lytvyn, Co-Founder at Grammarly, Anna Sainsbury, Co-Founder and CEO at GeoComply, Chantelle Murnaghan, VP Research and Product Innovation at Lululemon, and more, with many additional speakers and participants to come. As part of this exciting partnership, Vancity is also sponsoring a $20,000 pitch contest for impact-related innovation.

"We're thrilled to partner with Frontier Collective on this exciting showcase of new technologies and ideas shaping the future right here in our own backyard," said Wellington Holbrook, CEO of Vancity. "We are building the next iteration of Vancity—Vancity 2.0— and we know that technology and innovation need to be at the heart of our work to solve our member and community challenges. We see this event as a unique opportunity to connect bold thinkers and doers who are not only pushing boundaries but also building a more sustainable, inclusive economy right here in B.C."

Tech leaders, builders, and decision-makers in Vancouver for Web Summit 2025 won't want to miss this strong value-add as part of their summit calendar. Frontier Collective were instrumental in bringing Web Summit to Vancouver, and with past takeovers at Collision and SXSW under their belt—and the addition of Vancity's impact-focused innovation lens—the partnership will curate high-impact conversations and connections. The programming will begin at 10:00 AM, transitioning to a happy hour at 4:30 PM, and closing with an exclusive VIP reception at 6:30 PM, offering a complete experience of the best ideas and innovations beyond the conference floor.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP soon to secure their place—spots are limited.

"Leaders will tell you that so much of the summit magic happens at intimate, curated events like this, from dealmaking to network-building to deep conversations that change the world," says Dan Burgar, CEO and Co-Founder of Frontier Collective. "We are so excited to be hosting the Vancity Innovation House in our hometown and showcasing what makes this ecosystem world-leading."

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its 570,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and more than 50 branches located in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw people. With $35.5 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

About Frontier Collective

Frontier Collective is Vancouver's leading innovation ecosystem builder, working to position the region as a Top 5 Global Hub for frontier technology by 2030. It connects startups, investors, and corporate leaders to drive investment, foster partnerships, and accelerate innovation. With a network of over 250 organizations and 15,000+ innovators, the Collective supports the growth of Vancouver's tech economy. Companies in its ecosystem have raised more than $800 million to date. Through curated events and global initiatives, Frontier Collective creates high-impact opportunities that strengthen Vancouver's presence on the world stage of emerging technology.

SOURCE Frontier Collective

For media enquiries, press passes, or to be kept updated, please contact: [email protected]