Frontier Announces Oversubscribed Flow Through Private Placement and Shares for Debt Financing

SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company") announces a "Shares for Debt Financing" of $22,008.56 of debt owed to Rugged Geomatics Inc, a company owned by one "arm's length" individual. Frontier proposes to issue up to 78,602 common shares at a price of $.28. In addition to the common shares issued to the arm's length party, Frontier will issue one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") for a total of 39,301 Warrants.

The company is also announcing that it has received interest above the previously announced $400,000, and accordingly intends to increase the amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement offering to $478,399.88, subject to TSXV approval. All other terms of the offering remain as set out in the Company's October 28, 2019 news release.

The company now proposes to issue 1,708,571units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.28 each. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital stock of Frontier ("Common Share") issued on a flow-through basis and a ½ Common Share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant"). Each full FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.375 per Common Share until the date which is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the FT Warrants expire. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company's PAK Lithium Deposit contains North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly become a near term producer of premium technical grade lithium mineral concentrates of 2,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") for glass producers. Through a phased approach to scale up to 20,000 tonnes by ramping up production of concentrates and building a downstream processing facility to produce lithium chemicals required by glass and battery materials producers.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Deposit is located at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district which also hosts Frontier's new discovery at Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li 2 O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li 2 O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

