Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation - Resignation of Directors and Chair

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 27, 2024, at a meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Frontenac"), Mr. Ryan Seeds, CPA was appointed Chair of the Board and Mr. Eric Dinelle was appointed Vice Chair of the Board. Mr. Seeds replaced Ms. Jody Becker who tendered her resignation from the Board effective May 24, 2024. Ms. Alison Martin and Mr. Alex de Korte have also tendered their resignations as directors of the Board effective May 24, 2024 and Mr. Robert Barnes effective May 25, 2024. FMIC wishes to thank each of Ms. Becker, Mr. Barnes, Ms. Martin and Mr. de Korte for their valuable contributions to FMIC as directors and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours. Mr. Seeds brings 5 years of experience on the Board and Mr. Dinelle has 22 years of experience on the Board. Both Directors have each previously served as Chair of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors now includes the following four directors- Ryan Seeds (Chair), Eric Dinelle (Vice Chair), Meghan Davis (Audit Committee Chair) and Ryan Wykes (Governance & Nominations Committee Chair).

SOURCE Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation

For further information: Amber Kehoe, Corporate Secretary, Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation, 1-877-279-3061 Ext. 105