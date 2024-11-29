Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Update on its Special Meeting Materials Amid Canada Post Strike

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company") announced today that due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada (the "Strike"), the mailing or physical delivery of the management information circular (the "Circular"), proxy and voting information form and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to shareholders may be delayed for the special meeting of FMIC shareholders, to be held on December 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1550 Princess St., Kingston, Ontario K7M 9E3 and online via live webcast at meetnow.global/MD9F99Y (the "Special Meeting").

At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on: (i) a special resolution to approve the orderly wind-up of the Company pursuant to an orderly wind-up plan, as more fully described on pages 13 to 19 of the Circular; and (ii) a special resolution to confirm and approve amendments to the articles of FMIC necessary to implement a pro rata redemption plan, as more fully described on pages 19 to 21 of the Circular.

To facilitate the delivery of the Meeting Materials to shareholders in the event that the Strike or related events prevent, delay, or otherwise interrupt physical delivery of the Meeting Materials, the Company is encouraging shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically. The Meeting Materials have been filed and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted on the Company's website at fmic.ca. In addition, shareholders are able to access electronic versions of the Meeting Materials in the following ways:

on Computershare's website (http://www.envisionreports.com/Frontenac); or

on request from W.A. Robinson Asset Management Ltd. at 14216 Road 38, Sharbot Lake, Ontario K0H 2P0, by telephone at 1-877-279-3061 Ext. 105 or by email at [email protected] .

Shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting by proxy may contact Computershare Trust Company to obtain their control number, and can vote online at www.investorvote.com, or by telephone voting at 1-866-732-8683. Voting instruction forms or forms of proxy must be received by the Company no later than 4 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on December 16, 2024, or, in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Special Meeting, not less than 48 hours, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted, prior to the time of the adjournment or postponement.

If you have any questions regarding how to receive your individual control number or require information on how to submit proxies or voting instructions to the Company in a manner that would not require you to use the postal service, please contact Computershare toll free at 1-866-732-8683.

The board of directors of the Company encourages shareholders to vote and review the Circular carefully and in full prior to voting.

More information about FMIC is available under FMIC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact: Amber Kehoe, Corporate Secretary, Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation, 1-877-279-3061 Ext. 105