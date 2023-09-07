FRONTENAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION - EXTENSION FOR FILING RENEWAL PROSPECTUS

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC") announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, issued a decision granting FMIC relief from certain requirements under applicable securities legislation such that the time limits pertaining to FMIC filing a renewal prospectus in respect of FMIC's long form prospectus dated June 16, 2022 has been further extended as if the lapse date was October 16, 2023.

For further information: Please contact FMIC's manager, W.A. Robinson Asset Management Ltd., at 1-877-279-2116.