Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Extension of Prospectus Filing Deadline and Continuation of Escrow of Share Issuances and Redemptions

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC") announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has issued a decision granting FMIC relief from certain requirements under applicable securities legislation such that the time limits pertaining to FMIC filing a renewal prospectus in respect of FMIC's long form prospectus dated June 16, 2022 has been further extended as if the lapse date was December 16, 2023. FMIC had applied for the relief because the ongoing regulatory review of the Company's continuous disclosure relating to a property securing a large development loan had effectively suspended the regulatory review of the Company's renewal prospectus in the context of the timeline prescribed under applicable securities legislation. Consequently, the cessation of continuous monthly distributions of FMIC's common shares under FMIC's prospectus will continue, and monthly prospectus distributions will not resume, until the comment process for both FMIC's last prospectus amendment and the pro forma prospectus have been completed and receipts have been issued for the documents. FMIC also announces that as regulatory review of FMIC's continuous disclosure relating to a property securing a large development loan is ongoing and has not yet concluded and, as FMIC does not expect that such review will conclude by the end of this current month, FMIC has decided to continue to escrow monthly sales of its common shares under prospectus exemptions, dividends and redemptions of FMIC's common shares, pending regulatory review of FMIC's current submissions in the continuous disclosure review process.

