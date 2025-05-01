Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Expected Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company") announced today that it anticipates a delay in filing its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis and the management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Required Documents") before the April 30, 2025 deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company has been advised by its external auditors, MNP LLP, that while the Company is working diligently with MNP LLP in the process of performing the audit for the year ended December 31, 2024, MNP LLP is experiencing delays in the completion of the audit which will result in the Company being delayed in filing the Required Documents by the Filing Deadline.

The Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal Canadian regulator for the Company, for the imposition of a management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") throughout the duration of the default. The MCTO, if approved, would generally not affect the ability of persons who are not management of the Company to trade in its securities.

There is no certainty that the MCTO will be issued. In the event that the MCTO is not issued, the OSC may issue a general cease trade order against the Company for failure to file the Required Documents within the prescribed time period.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements and further confirms there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

FMIC's management is working diligently to remedy the situation and anticipates the Required Documents will be filed as soon as they are available, currently expected by June 30, 2025.

FMIC intends to provide updates on further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence. Other than as disclosed herein, the Company is up to date in its filing obligations.

For more information, please contact: Amber Kehoe, Corporate Secretary, Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation, 1-877-279-3061 Ext. 105