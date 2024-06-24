Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Comprehensive Strategic Review to Enhance Shareholder Value

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company"), today announced that its board of directors, entirely composed of non-executive, independent directors will undertake, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, a review of the strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to maximize value for shareholders and other stakeholders of the Company. Alternatives may include the sale of some or all assets, a wind down of the portfolio, as well as other strategic options. The board of directors believes that undertaking this review is in the best interests of the Company.

It should be noted that the Company has not set a definitive schedule to complete its review and no decision on any particular transaction or alternative has been reached at this time. There can be no assurance that this process will lead to any specific outcome, or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction, although the Company is prepared to provide appropriate resources and attention to complete the strategic review process expeditiously. The Company does not currently intend to provide updates with respect to the status of this review, until the strategic review is concluded. or otherwise determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with applicable securities laws. More information about FMIC is available under FMIC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

