Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director of the Board

Appointment of Director

Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kevin Cruickshank, CPA, CA to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective January 31, 2025. Mr. Cruickshank was concurrently appointed to the Company's Audit and Governance Committees. Given his extensive background with the Company and knowledge of the markets in which the Company is invested, Mr. Cruickshank has joined the board to assist in implementing the Company's orderly wind-up plan.

Mr. Cruickshank brings over 20 years of management and leadership experience, previously serving as the EVP and CFO of the Company's Manager and Administrator and CFO for the Company from 2005 to 2023. Mr. Cruickshank holds a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant accreditation from the CPA Ontario.

More information about FMIC is available under FMIC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

