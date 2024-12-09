Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director and Appointment of Interim Chair of the Board

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Appointment of Director

Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Andrew Blanchard to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective December 8, 2024, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Ryan Seeds from the Board. Mr. Blanchard was concurrently appointed to the Company's audit committee.

Mr. Blanchard previously served on the Board from 2015 to 2020. Mr. Blanchard is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Capital Brokers Ltd., providing direct oversight of sales, marketing and global partnerships (formerly the Chief Operating Officer from 2022 to 2023). Mr. Blanchard brings over 18 years of management and leadership experience, with particular expertise in operations management through his time as an operations manager and management consultant at Procter & Gamble and McKinsey & Company, respectively. Mr. Blanchard is also the founding partner of Jacket River Capital Partners, a professional service and strategic capital firm providing growth equity and operational expertise to entrepreneurs. Mr. Blanchard holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering from Queen's University.

Appointment of Interim Chair

FMIC also announced today that Meghan Davis, a member of the Board since 2021, has been appointed interim chair of the Board, effective December 8, 2024.

