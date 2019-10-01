Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Amends its Prospectus

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC") obtained a receipt for an amendment to its prospectus dated January 21, 2019 relating to the continuous offering of its common shares. FMIC's prospectus dated January 21, 2019 indicates that FMIC would complete its transition from an investment fund issuer to a corporate issuer by September 26, 2019. The amendment to the prospectus, dated September 24, 2019, indicates that as discussions between FMIC and securities regulators are ongoing in relation to the transition, FMIC will continue to distribute its common shares under its current investment funds prospectus in Form 41-101F2 until the earlier of (i) completion of the transition, (ii) the net asset value of FMIC exceeding $250 million, and (iii) the lapse date of FMIC's current prospectus, being January 21, 2020.

For further information: Frontenac shareholders who have questions or require more information should contact the Fund Manager, Richard Colton at 1-877-279-2116.

