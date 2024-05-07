Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation AGM announcement

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation (FMIC) hereby announces that the Board of Directors has established a record date of May 18, 2024. This date establishes the list of shareholders eligible to receive notice of and vote at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM will be held on June 27, 2024. The meeting will start at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be in a hybrid format. Shareholders may choose to attend the Meeting virtually by accessing a live webcast via the internet or register to attend the Meeting in person at the venue, Delta Hotel Kingston, ON by emailing the Corporate Secretary at [email protected].

