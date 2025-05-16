Front Row Acquires Leading Shopify Agency BIA (Build in Amsterdam), Expanding Global Commerce Platform

Strategic acquisition strengthens Front Row's global presence and service offerings, paving the way for a full-service connected commerce platform for brands

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Front Row , an e-commerce agency and growth accelerator providing full-service marketplace management, digital marketing and retail media services to leading global brands, today announced the acquisition of Build in Amsterdam , an award-winning Shopify design and development agency that builds digital flagship stores for premium and luxury brands in the fashion and lifestyle space.

With this acquisition, Front Row is now uniquely positioned to deliver seamless commerce solutions across the entire customer journey, addressing the long-standing fragmentation in the D2C space and enabling faster, more effective growth for brands worldwide. Brands can now have a single partner to guide them through the entire e-commerce journey, from strategy and design to web development and ongoing optimization to omnichannel excellence. Build in Amsterdam also brings an impressive client roster including Mammut, Polaroid, and Suitsupply.

"At Front Row, we're building a connected commerce platform that brings together strategy, technology, and creativity to fuel e-commerce growth for today's leading brands," said Yuriy Boykiv, CEO of Front Row. "Adding Build in Amsterdam's world-class Shopify and design capabilities strengthens how we launch, scale, and optimize digital experiences. Their creative and technical excellence perfectly complements our full-funnel digital marketing and marketplace offering, helping brands stand out, convert more, and grow faster."

This acquisition not only enhances Front Row's creative and Shopify capabilities but also deepens its global presence, with strengthened operations in key markets across North America and Europe, including the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). It also brings together strategic consulting, digital branding, web development, performance optimization, and customer lifecycle management all under one roof.

"At Build in Amsterdam, we always had the dream of becoming a global full service e-commerce and branding agency. By joining Front Row, we take a huge leap toward our dream becoming reality," said Daan Klaver, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Build in Amsterdam. "By combining our services, we take a unique proposition in this fast changing e-commerce landscape."

With Build in Amsterdam's recurring revenue model, the partnership underscores a shared commitment to long-term client success and high-touch service. For brands, this means fewer vendor relationships, more consistent execution, and a partner that understands the full arc of digital growth.

About Front Row

Front Row is a leading accelerator and marketing agency helping brands maximize their ecommerce growth. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Diego, Hamburg, and Bratislava. Leveraging our proprietary technology Catapult and robust capabilities, we design, market, distribute, and scale brands on a global scale.

Our expertise spans from strategic brand-building to omnichannel excellence, international market expansion, compelling content creation, logistics, and innovative design and branding. We ensure robust marketplace growth, seamless e-commerce management, targeted digital marketing, and actionable business intelligence. Trusted by industry leaders like OUAI, Essity, Wella, and Tatcha, we empower brands to achieve their full potential in the world of e-commerce.

About Build in Amsterdam

Build in Amsterdam is a premier digital agency specializing in branding and digital flagship store development using the Shopify platform. With a philosophy centered on emotion-driven design supported by logical implementation, the company has established itself as an industry benchmark for over a decade. Their integrated approach houses strategy, branding, and technology all under one roof, ensuring meticulous control over every detail of their work. This unique approach enables them to create emotionally resonant digital experiences built on sound technical foundations, consistently setting new standards in the industry. At the core of their success lies their unwavering ethos: "We build. We lead. We care. We never stop."

Media Contact:

KWT Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Front Row