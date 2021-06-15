Over $1 million has been donated to support communities through From Us to You since 2020.

The participating cooperatives are:

La Coop Agrilait La Coop des Montérégiennes La Coop Agriscar Novago Cooperative La Coop Alliance La Coop Purdel Avantis Coopérative La Coop Saint-Fabien Citadelle, maple syrup producers' cooperative La Coop Sainte-Hélène La Coop Comax La Coop Ste-Justine Covris Coopérative La Coop St-Patrice La Coop Fermes du Nord Uniag Coopérative La Coop La Patrie Vivaco groupe coopératif

A few words

"Through this initiative, which promotes mutual assistance and cooperation, Sollio Cooperative Group and the 18 agricultural cooperatives from Quebec and Eastern Ontario who participated this year can not only help those in need, but also support local farming families. From Us to You is a perfect reflection of our values and our daily mission: help feed the world," said Gaétan Desroches, CEO of Sollio Cooperative Group.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with Quebec roots. Since 1922, our daily actions of cultivating, growing, producing, processing and building the economy of tomorrow have been part of the DNA of our 16,150 employees and the 7,000 workers in our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers grouped in 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Thanks to its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—Sollio Cooperative Group proudly drives economic and social development in the regions, generating sales of $8.2 billion (and over $11 billion with affiliated cooperatives). Sollio Cooperative Group is one of Canada's best managed companies. To learn more, visit sollio.coop.

For further information: Hugo Larouche, Senior Communications and Public Affairs Advisor, Sollio Cooperative Group | 514-384-6450, ext. 3604 | [email protected]

