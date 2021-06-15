From Us to You returns in 2021: Sollio Cooperative Group and its network donate $510,000 in food and cash to the community Français
Jun 15, 2021, 06:30 ET
MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sollio Cooperative Group and 18 agricultural cooperatives in its network are pleased to donate over $510,000 in food and cash as part of the second From Us to You initiative. This donation includes $430,000 in fresh food from local agricultural contractors that will be distributed to Moissons in the Food Banks of Quebec network and to the Tablée des chefs' Solidarity Kitchens at harvest time. It also includes financial donations totalling over $80,000 that will go to Au cœur des familles agricoles, the Association des jeunes ruraux du Québec and the Junior Farmers' Association of Ontario.
Over $1 million has been donated to support communities through From Us to You since 2020.
The participating cooperatives are:
"Through this initiative, which promotes mutual assistance and cooperation, Sollio Cooperative Group and the 18 agricultural cooperatives from Quebec and Eastern Ontario who participated this year can not only help those in need, but also support local farming families. From Us to You is a perfect reflection of our values and our daily mission: help feed the world," said Gaétan Desroches, CEO of Sollio Cooperative Group.
About Sollio Cooperative Group
Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with Quebec roots. Since 1922, our daily actions of cultivating, growing, producing, processing and building the economy of tomorrow have been part of the DNA of our 16,150 employees and the 7,000 workers in our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers grouped in 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Thanks to its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—Sollio Cooperative Group proudly drives economic and social development in the regions, generating sales of $8.2 billion (and over $11 billion with affiliated cooperatives). Sollio Cooperative Group is one of Canada's best managed companies. To learn more, visit sollio.coop.
