MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The creative minds of the engineers at Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Auto Development Center (ADC), and designers from North America Auto Design Division of American Honda have conceived and constructed the ultimate high-performance beast – the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer project vehicle – a track monster with some 800 electrified horsepower. The CR-V Hybrid Racer will be revealed on February 28, 2023. #CRVhybridracer

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid racecar (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD) is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura's high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of powertrains, chassis, electronics, performance parts, technical support, and race support. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD has a long history of creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. www.hpd.honda.com

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

