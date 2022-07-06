Bison from the brink of extinction to National Bison Week! Tweet this

International Bison Convention 2022 is being held during National Bison Week. The convention will be held in Saskatoon from July 12th -15th, 2022 at TCU Place. Attendees will learn from producers, First Nation leaders, conservationist, researchers, and chefs.

The contributions of First Nations will be especially important as indigenous elders teach Canadians the historical importance of bison in providing food, clothing and shelter as well as being and essential part of indigenous spirituality and culture.

"Ranch hosted tours will give Canadians the opportunity to better understand bison and bison production and how these iconic animals contribute to biodiversity and sustainable production." Stated Les Kroeger President of the Canadian Bison Association.

"Consumers can learn about the nutritional benefits of bison and enjoy bison on the grill or at their favorite restaurant" he added. "In fact, as part of our International Bison Convention and National Bison Week we are proud to partner with Rebellion Brewing Company and launch the Strength In The Herd, a special locally crafted beer that will honour both the animal and the week." Kroeger went on to say.

"The reach and impact of National Bison Week is limited only by the engagement and creativity of Canadians, and we invite Canadians to visit our website and social media channels to share how they experience Bison and Bison products. In doing so Canadians will be entered to win prizes." indicated Terry Kremeniuk, Executive Director of the Canadian Bison Association.

For more information about National Bison Week go to www.canadianbison.ca/bisonweek

For more information about the International Bison Convention go to www.bisonconvention2022.com

