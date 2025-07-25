From Survival to Self-Mastery in 90 Days: New Program Helps Women Stop Self-Abandoning and Rise into High-Value Leadership

Elaine Yuen Healer Inc. introduces a 13-week coaching program that helps high-achieving women over 30 build confidence, master emotional intelligence, and reconnect with their intuition to bridge the leadership gap

TORONTO, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a world where performance doesn't always guarantee promotion, Elaine Yuen Healer Inc. launches ThriveConfidence Self-Mastery™, a transformational and structured 13-week coaching program designed for high-achieving women over 30 who feel overlooked, undervalued, or stuck in survival mode. By blending emotional mastery, intuitive empowerment, and holistic alignment, the program helps women overcome the emotional and energetic barriers that have long held them back from stepping into confident and high-value leadership.

Despite making up 41.2% of the global workforce, women hold only 28.8% of senior leadership roles—a number that has seen little change since 2022 (Global Gender Gap Report 2025). ThriveConfidence Self-Mastery™ addresses this imbalance by going beyond surface-level strategies to build deep internal resilience, confidence, and clarity.

"Many brilliant women still feel unseen—trapped in burnout, imposter syndrome, and cycles of self-doubt," says Elaine Yuen, founder of Elaine Yuen Healer Inc. "This program was designed to shift them from invisible to influential, through emotional mastery and self-trust."

Relevant data further reinforces the need for this approach:

Women are 14% less likely to be promoted despite stronger performance (Forbes).

despite stronger performance (Forbes). 34% of unappreciated women at work report mental health struggles (Digital Business).

(Digital Business). The ongoing 'double burden' of caregiving and career impedes advancement ( Morson Talent ).

The program is structured around four transformational pillars:

Elevate Confidence Master Emotional Intelligence Awaken Intuition & Creativity Align Body, Mind & Soul

Each week includes intuitive coaching, spiritual tools, guided meditations, and self-reflection practices, helping participants shift from surviving to thriving—without burnout.

"It's for the underdog woman who knows she's capable of more but keeps getting passed over," Yuen adds. "It's time she stops waiting for permission and leads from within—with unshakable confidence."

Elaine Yuen Healer Inc. helps high-achieving women break generational patterns, reclaim self-worth, and lead with authenticity. Through intuitive guidance and immersive coaching, clients are supported in building emotional resilience and sustainable leadership.

