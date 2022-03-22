From Strategy to Action: OPG advances Equity, Diversity, Inclusion

The Strategy, and advancement of ED&I in the energy sector, was the subject of a panel discussion recently hosted by OPG.

OPG's ED&I Strategy was developed through extensive consultation with employees and business units, and uses the Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmarks to identify and track key areas of focus.

Priorities set out by the strategy relate to:

Building a Foundation, by making ED&I part of OPG's culture, and driving leadership accountability for setting goals and achieving results.

People Attraction and Retention, through measures such as making ED&I a core component of recruitment and integrating ED&I into advancement processes.

Connection and Alignment, through commitments aimed at assessing progress and providing impactful education and learning opportunities for employees.

Listening to and Serving Community, through strategies that increase support and advocacy for ED&I in the community, and through sourcing that supports ED&I values.

Quick Facts:

Industry Leadership : OPG's Board of Directors and executive leadership team, which are made up of 60 per cent and 50 per cent women respectively, are committed to developing a new generation of leaders. To this end, OPG has made it an expectation of leadership to diversify OPG's talent succession pool. This commitment will drive progress and accountability for the development and advancement of underrepresented groups into middle, senior and executive management roles.

: OPG's Board of Directors and executive leadership team, which are made up of 60 per cent and 50 per cent women respectively, are committed to developing a new generation of leaders. To this end, OPG has made it an expectation of leadership to diversify OPG's talent succession pool. This commitment will drive progress and accountability for the development and advancement of underrepresented groups into middle, senior and executive management roles. Community Commitment : OPG's recently released Reconciliation Action Plan sets out how the company will work with Indigenous communities, businesses, and organizations to advance reconciliation. Measurable actions include a commitment to growing OPG's economic impact for Indigenous communities and businesses to $1 billion over the next decade through ongoing operations, projects, and initiatives.

: OPG's recently released sets out how the company will work with Indigenous communities, businesses, and organizations to advance reconciliation. Measurable actions include a commitment to growing OPG's economic impact for Indigenous communities and businesses to over the next decade through ongoing operations, projects, and initiatives. Equity Initiatives: OPG has partnered with the BlackNorth Initiative to develop BlackNorth Connect, a one-stop platform for Black and racialized candidates to access bursary, internship, mentorship and career opportunities. Launching soon, this platform will create direct connections between candidates and employers across industries and sectors to break down barriers to employment equity.

Quotes

"Acceleration of equity, celebration of diversity and fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging is a key strategic imperative for OPG," said Wendy Kei, Chair of OPG's Board of Directors. "This strategy provides a framework by which every level of the organization holds itself accountable for positive change."

"Diverse, engaged workforces are at the core of creating and maintaining work environments where everyone can work safely and to their full potential every day," said Ken Hartwick, OPG's President and CEO. "We have made progress in this area but know creating this type of workplace is an ongoing journey. This strategy helps guide our next steps to achieve measurable goals."

"I want to congratulate OPG on their comprehensive framework for advancing equity, diversity and inclusion based on well-recognized external benchmarks, said Channa S. Perera, Vice President, Regulatory and Indigenous Affairs at Electricity Canada. "The conformance to these benchmarks will not only position OPG as an energy industry leader in Canada, but an employer of choice for generations to come."

