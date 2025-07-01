From Runway to Radical Reinvention: Sandra Rives Launches "Unapologetically Authentic" Coaching Program for Executive Women

Creator of Red Opium unveils a transformational course helping executive women reclaim confidence, set boundaries, and speak with unapologetic clarity

NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Internationally recognized fashion entrepreneur and professional counsellor Sandra Rives has unveiled Unapologetically Authentic: Assertiveness and Boundaries for Executive Women, a 90-day transformational coaching experience for women leaders over 35. Rooted in her 18 years of counselling, education, and lived wisdom, the program offers a powerful reset for women who are tired of shrinking, second-guessing, and sacrificing their truth in the name of success.

Sandra is no stranger to defying convention. With no formal fashion training, she built Red Opium by Sandra Rives into a global label, debuting collections in Australia, Malaysia, and the U.S. In one standout moment, she was invited to reinterpret original paper-based artworks by renowned Perth Aboriginal artist Peter Farmer into wearable art. The resulting resort collection merged cultural reverence with bold, contemporary silhouettes and drew praise across the fashion world.

The collection's impact extended far beyond the runway. The same intermediary who commissioned the project shared Sandra's work with a long-time friend—legendary designer Jimmy Choo—who created a bespoke pair of shoes inspired by the artwork. Later, Jimmy Choo attended one of Sandra's shows in person, where her bold, cross-cultural expressions took center stage.

Her designs were daring and deeply authentic—just like the women she now helps transform. With Unapologetically Authentic, Sandra shifts from fashion to coaching, guiding women through emotional and behavioural breakthroughs using a trauma-informed biopsychosocial model for change.

"This isn't surface-level empowerment," Rives says. "It's about recalibrating how women show up in life, business, and relationships. In fashion, I proved you don't need permission to create something powerful. Now, I'm helping women lead without apology."

The need is urgent. According to KPMG, 69% of executive women feel they must compromise their authenticity to be taken seriously. Harvard Business Review reports 44% struggle to set boundaries, while 53% of senior women in a Deloitte study reported mental health issues tied to guilt around saying "no."

Sandra's program combines trauma-informed modules, practical tools, and 1:1 coaching to help high-achieving women stop over-apologising, set boundaries, and lead with confidence.

