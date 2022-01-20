FROM MANAGING POVERTY TO PROSPERITY: INDIGENOUS PEOPLES ARE READY

Since 1999, AFOA Canada has advanced the financial and management skills of Indigenous people through certifications tailored to the needs of Indigenous communities. For almost twenty-five years AFOA Canada has certified more than 1000 Indigenous professionals who are achieving their dreams and helping their communities… We're Ready, Come Join Us.

"This is an exciting time to be part of an Indigenous transformation toward a more prosperous future" says Terry Goodtrack, President and CEO of AFOA Canada, "And we're now at a moment where Indigenous professionals have the training, have the tools to say we're ready to take on this challenge. Our people and communities have led and are ready to lead and manage their own lands, resources, health and governance." ­­­

AFOA Canada is the centre for excellence and innovation in Indigenous management, finance, and governance. It is the only organization in Canada that focuses on the capacity development and day-to-day needs of those Indigenous professionals who are working in all areas of management, finance, band administration, leadership, and program management.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/eUu-74r1CmM

