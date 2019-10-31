From Listicles to Hard News with BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith at CJF J-Talk

Poisson adds: "They've also courted some controversy, and I'm looking forward to talking with Ben about the pivotal decisions he's made along the way. And what the future of BuzzFeed News looks like."

Hired as editor-in-chief in 2012, Ben Smith did for BuzzFeed what few in the industry get to do: he created a news division from scratch. He led the expansion of more than 20 content verticals and built journalism teams at its New York City headquarters and across the globe.

Under his leadership, BuzzFeed News's coverage has grown to include politics, business, investigative reporting, long-form journalism and entertainment. Along the way, BuzzFeed broke major stories—including the controversial publication of a dossier containing unverified allegations of ties between Donald Trump and Russia. The site now captures more than 200 million monthly unique visitors.

Prior to joining BuzzFeed, Smith was a senior political writer for Politico, wrote a column and a blog for the New York Daily News, started New York's first political blog, The Politicker, for the New York Observer, after working as City Hall Bureau Chief for the New York Sun.

This event is part of the annual J-Talks series, which explores pressing media issues.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

Doors open: 6:00 p.m.; Discussion 6:30 p.m.; Reception 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: TMX Broadcast Centre, The Exchange Tower, 130 King St. W., Toronto

General admission: $25

Student tickets (ID required. Limited availability): $15

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

