SHERBROOKE, QC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The second quantum revolution has the potential to profoundly change the way future generations live and create a better world. Many sectors can benefit from quantum technologies, which is why the field is attracting many investors. Last February, the Québec Government designated Sherbrooke as a Quantum Innovation Zone. An ecosystem that is well established geographically, but with an international reach.

RICHARD ST-PIERRE JOINS THE QUANTUM INNOVATION ZONE

The Zone's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Executive Director: Richard St-Pierre. Officially in office since September 9, Mr. Richard St-Pierre succeeds Ms. Fortin. Mr. St-Pierre is well known in the Quebec market, but also internationally. He was president of C2 Montréal and founding president of C2 International for many years.

RICHARD ST-PIERRE'S BACKGROUND

A seasoned entrepreneur and professional with extensive experience in international relations, financial administration and innovation, Mr. St-Pierre will provide the Zone with the necessary momentum for years to come. Mr. St-Pierre was named a Top10 Innovator in 2017 by BizBash magazine in the United States. His educational background includes Harvard Business School, Oxford University's Said Business School, HEC Montreal, ESC France, and Beijing University of International Business and Economics (China). He has over 30 years of experience in leading-edge industries. He has also worked for the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux du Québec, the Global Data Pledge Foundation in Geneva, Ernst & Young (EY) and Bell Atlantic, and has provided strategic advice to several companies including Desjardins, BCE and Air Canada. « It is with great honor I join the Quantum Innovation Zone team. My experience as president of C2 Montréal and C2 International will undoubtedly help me contribute to the international influence of the Quantum Innovation Zone", Mr. St-Pierre proudly points out.

INTERNATIONAL EXPOSURE

Since the beginning of the creation of this innovation Zone, Ms. Fortin has managed the organization. The Zone's Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Josée Fortin for her contribution to the creation of the Zone. Ms. Fortin is now confidently handing over to Mr. Richard St-Pierre to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. "Richard has the unifying leadership that the Zone needs and undeniable strengths to develop Quebec's Quantum ecosystem and ensure its international exposure", says Ms. Fortin with enthusiasm.

ABOUT THE QUANTUM INNOVATION DISTRICT

The Quantum Innovation Zone, a not-for-profit organization, is a synergistic ecosystem of expertise and infrastructure, offering a continuum of initiatives in collaboration with players in research, education, industry and entrepreneurship. The goal of the Zone is to accelerate the development of quantum innovations in Quebec and to ensure its international influence. The Zone can count on its founding members to support its development; la Ville de Sherbrooke, le Cégep de Sherbrooke, l'Université de Sherbrooke and l'Institut quantique, Productique Québec, Centre 24 -Juin, Sherbrooke Innopole.

