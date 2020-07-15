From Award-Winning Coffee to Mood-Altering Drinks: Strange Love Expands with Launch of Psychedelic Botanical Cafe

"By opening the first mood-altering cafe in North America, we're hoping to provide easy access to rare, yet effective ingredients and a place for clients to get a daily dose of botanical wellness," said Dr. James Yoon.

Strange Love brought an uncommon collective of experts together to launch the mood-altering therapeutic product line. Alongside Dr. James Yoon, Eleni Bock, an award-winning mixologist from the world-renowned bar, Bar Chef, and experienced fermentation specialist Jef Edwards, who imported yeast from Champagne, France to propagate a vinegar based probiotic shrub for the mixtures, joined forces to create the great tasting and effective concoctions.

Benefits of the refreshments range from mental clarity to enhanced relaxation to increased athletic performance — the Power & Flow drink for instance promises endurance and explosive energy thanks to its star ingredient, a miracle mushroom known as cordyceps.

This mushroom became famous in 1993 when China's Olympic Women's running team broke three world records at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships and were subsequently accused of doping. It was later revealed the team's recording-breaking abundant energy and stamina was due to these wild mushrooms.

About Strange Love

Ranked by Yelp and BlogTO as a top cafe destination, Strange Love currently has four key locations in Toronto's most coveted neighbourhoods. Strange Love has a loyal and dedicated community of King West "Entrepreneurs", Queen West "Creatives", and Financial District "Professionals" that believe in creative expression and self-reliance. A Strange Love devotee can often be found travelling outback destinations or attending transformational festivals like Burning Man.

SOURCE Strange Love

For further information: For media inquiries please contact: Jennifer Love | Duet Public Relations, [email protected] | 416-271-5477