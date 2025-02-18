From AI to Cybersecurity: Info-Tech Research Group Launches Enhanced Industry Coverage to Tackle IT's Biggest Challenges Across 22 Sectors

Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has expanded its industry coverage to provide IT leaders with tailored research, actionable insights, and a structured approach to addressing sector-specific challenges across 22 sectors, including government, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. With enhanced access to key industry trends and expert analysis, organizations can align IT strategies with business objectives and drive meaningful transformation.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the relaunch of its Industry Coverage research, which provides IT leaders across 22 industries with tailored insights to address their most pressing challenges. The enhanced industry research now highlights five to ten key challenges and trends per sector, equipping IT professionals with industry-relevant guidance to drive operational success and strategic growth.

As industries rapidly evolve in response to emerging technologies and shifting business markets, IT leaders require specific, actionable intelligence to navigate these unique challenges. With sectors such as government, healthcare, manufacturing, gaming and hospitality, financial services, education, and retail among those covered, IT leaders now have direct access to a framework that connects IT strategy with business outcomes.

"Digital transformation is industry-dependent, and IT leaders need more than just generic or vague best practices and strategies – they need precise, relevant insights that align with their sector's specific demands," says Larry Fretz, Vice President of Industry Research and Global Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our revamped industry coverage ensures that IT professionals across various sectors can easily access the research they need to address their most critical challenges, improve decision-making, and stay ahead of industry disruptions."

The firm's newly revamped industry coverage provides a systematic approach to industry-specific IT and digital strategy, helping organizations optimize their IT investments, manage risks, and seize new opportunities.

Industry Coverage That Drives Business Success

Info-Tech's Industry Coverage research aims to solve key challenges IT leaders are facing, including:

Industry-Specific Relevance: Actionable insights tailored to each sector's rapidly changing IT landscape.

Actionable insights tailored to each sector's rapidly changing IT landscape. Informed Decision-Making: Prioritized challenges and recommended solutions that help simplify complex decision-making.

Prioritized challenges and recommended solutions that help simplify complex decision-making. Strategic Flexibility: Cross-industry insights to foster innovation and broader strategic thinking.

Cross-industry insights to foster innovation and broader strategic thinking. Future-Proof Planning: Annual updates to ensure organizations stay agile and prepared for emerging trends.

Annual updates to ensure organizations stay agile and prepared for emerging trends. Efficient Resource Access: Simplified navigation and categorization in order to save time and improve resource discovery.

Unlocking Competitive Advantage Through Industry-Specific Insights

The firm advises that in the current competitive environment, organizations that leverage targeted industry insights gain a significant advantage. The updated industry coverage enables IT professionals to:

Navigate Complex Challenges: From cybersecurity and AI adoption to regulatory compliance and digital transformation, organizations can align IT strategies with industry priorities.

From cybersecurity and AI adoption to regulatory compliance and digital transformation, organizations can align IT strategies with industry priorities. Drive Cost-Effective IT Investments: By focusing on key pain points, IT leaders can optimize spending and maximize ROI.

By focusing on key pain points, IT leaders can optimize spending and maximize ROI. Accelerate Innovation: Cross-industry best practices and expert guidance support continuous improvement and technological advancement.

"The industry-specific challenges that CIOs and IT leaders face cannot be solved with generic advice," explains Fretz. "By providing structured, data-driven insights tailored to industry priorities, we can empower IT professionals to make informed decisions that align with their organization's unique strategic goals."

The revamped industry coverage research is now available, offering open access to foundational industry insights. IT leaders looking to explore targeted solutions for their sector can visit Info-Tech's Industry Coverage for more information.

