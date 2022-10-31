FroggaBio Is Now the Sole Distributor of Milestone Medical Histopathology Products in Canada

ONTARIO, CANADA and BERGAMO, ITALY, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - FroggaBio, a leading Canadian distributor of Life Science and Clinical Diagnostic products, will now be the sole distributor of Milestone Medical products in Canada. Customers will now be able to purchase Milestone's full line of histopathology products – for frozen sectioning, cytology, sample handling, macro digital imaging, tissue processing, tracking, and grossing – directly from FroggaBio.

Milestone manufactures new, high-end tissue processing equipment that increases the productivity of any lab or hospital as well as reduces overall expenses and operating costs – their validated xylene-free process has made the MAGNUSTM, LOGOS EVOTM, LOGOS One EVOTM and KOSTM the ideal choice for the challenges faced by modern Pathology labs.

Milestone's sample handling product line is an innovative and complete portfolio of systems and accessories for the transportation, grossing and fixation of specimens. With UltraSAFETM, SealSAFETM and TissueSAFE plusTM, pathology laboratories are able to finally take back full control of the fixation process whilst eliminating formalin risks. Milestone also offers higher-accuracy solutions to the fixation and decalcification step – FixSTATION 1RHTM, BoneSTATIONTM and DecalMATETM which are dedicated bench top devices that each have different cassette capacities.

Click here to view the full range of Milestone products available now at FroggaBio.

"We are excited to announce that we have officially partnered with FroggaBio for exclusive distribution of our product line in Canada. Our strategic collaboration is based on a set of common goals and values, to provide innovative instruments and end-to-end solutions from pre-analytics to digital pathology. Our shared mission is to improve documentation, standardization, quality and accuracy of the diagnosis, with the ultimate goal of improving the patient's care."

– Michele Martinelli - Area Manager Milestone Medical.

About FroggaBio

FroggaBio is a Canadian scientific distributor offering the latest in equipment, reagents and consumables to the scientific community. Headquartered in Vaughan, ON, FroggaBio offers a complete solution for your research needs including everything from basic pipette tips and tubes to high-level capital equipment from well-respected brands including 3DHistech , BioSB , OPTIKA , AZENTA and more .

About Milestone

In 1994, Milestone established a separate medical division, so as to transfer their expertise to the world of histopathology – they are now an industry leader, offering a variety of products for frozen sectioning, cytology, sample handling, macro digital imaging, tissue processing, tracking and grossing.

SOURCE FroggaBio Inc.