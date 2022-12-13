Frito Lay Canada Taps Canadian Artists To Create Murals Celebrating Canada's Unique Soccer Fandom

The Made For The Moment murals have come to life in Toronto and Vancouver.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Soccer fans have been uniting across the world to cheer for their teams on soccer's biggest stage. To celebrate the special relationship between Canada and the world's most beautiful game, Frito Lay Canada commissioned two local artists to create murals in both Toronto and Vancouver to kick off the next phase of the brand's ongoing Made For The Moment campaign.

Mural by Adrian Hayles can be seen at 22 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON. (CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada) Mural by Carson Ting can be seen at 655 Smite Street, Vancouver, BC. (CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada)

Fans from all over the world have united to showcase their support in many ways, from cheering loud to using creative expressions, the Made for the Moment murals, were inspired by the fans. Created by notable Canadian artists, these murals represent their respective cities and share their unique perspective on what soccer means to them having grown up in different and diverse places in Canada.

The two contributing artists are Carson Ting (BC) and Adrian Hayles (ON).

Carson Ting : Carson is an award-winning artist and ex-art director from Vancouver who leverages his decades of experience in conceptual commercial creativity with his fun illustrative visual art styles to provide powerful and unique hand-crafted work. Bringing some swagger to the Canadian goose to represent Canada going for a goal kick, Carson infused Made For The Moment with a full spectrum of colours to showcase Canada's rich cultural diversity with a hint of Vancouver flavour.

: Carson is an award-winning artist and ex-art director from who leverages his decades of experience in conceptual commercial creativity with his fun illustrative visual art styles to provide powerful and unique hand-crafted work. Bringing some swagger to the Canadian goose to represent Canada going for a goal kick, Carson infused Made For The Moment with a full spectrum of colours to showcase Canada's rich cultural diversity with a hint of flavour. Location: 655 Smite Street, Vancouver, BC .

. Adrian Hayles : Adrian is an illustrator from Toronto who discovered the expressive nature of the visual arts at a young age—establishing his place in Toronto's modern art community through his provocative and inspiring style, defiance of categorization, and the blurring of lines between graffiti and ultra realism. As a proud father of an exceptional budding soccer star, Adrian wanted to create a graffiti mural that would inspire her and fit in with the local murals in the area.

: Adrian is an illustrator from who discovered the expressive nature of the visual arts at a young age—establishing his place in modern art community through his provocative and inspiring style, defiance of categorization, and the blurring of lines between graffiti and ultra realism. As a proud father of an exceptional budding soccer star, Adrian wanted to create a graffiti mural that would inspire her and fit in with the local murals in the area. Location: 22 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON .

"The Made For The Moment campaign was designed to celebrate all Canadians' love of soccer and their unique relationship to the game. To celebrate this relationship and extend the campaign, we're thrilled to partner with Carson and Adrian on creating these unique art installations that each bring a different perspective of how soccer and Frito-Lay come together to make the moment special in their hometowns and some of our biggest most vibrant cities.", said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer of Frito-Lay and Quaker Canada.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.ca, on Instagram (@fritolay_canada) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay Canada).

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/QuakerCanada or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @QuakerCanada.

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods Canada

For further information: Sara Hoffman, [email protected]