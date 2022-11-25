Frito Lay Canada and Bauer X unite Canadian creatives for new capsule

Introducing: the Made For The Moment Capsule, made possible by Frito Lay Canada and Bauer X . A first-of-its-kind collaborative capsule collection made exclusively for Canadians by one of Canada's most storied brands in sports. It symbolizes what we are made of and what we can do when we come together as a community. This moment is for all of us, a time to celebrate and commemorate our achievement on the world stage.

It all starts with our jersey that tells the story of modern Canada, representing the many elements that make this country great. It's beautifully crafted by 13 artists from different provinces and different backgrounds—a painter, an animator, a photographer, fashion designers and apparel makers from coast to coast. Together, the diverse collection of artists share meaningful icons, emblems, tokens, language and patterns that are woven together and united by a common thread: A love for our home. It is a symbol of what we are made of and what we can do when we come together as a community. Created by Canada, for Canada, made specifically for this moment.

Celebrating Nature: The front of our jersey is inspired by our relationship to nature and the diversity of our country's geography. The florals include those found in Canada and the homelands of our artists and immigrants, showing how global our communities are in every province and territory, town and city.

The front of our jersey is inspired by our relationship to nature and the diversity of our country's geography. The florals include those found in and the homelands of our artists and immigrants, showing how global our communities are in every province and territory, town and city. Honouring Our Coasts: Our country is one of the few in the world bordered by three oceans. Our connection to the water runs deep, so the designs of our sleeves honour the fishermen and fisherwomen who define the edges of our nation.

Our country is one of the few in the world bordered by three oceans. Our connection to the water runs deep, so the designs of our sleeves honour the fishermen and fisherwomen who define the edges of our nation. Tribute to Our Roots: The back of our jersey is dedicated to where we come from. No matter our differences, we are all one. We are all connected to our nature, to each other, from coast to coast. This is in our DNA.

"We are so proud of this collaboration with Bauer X and the jersey that inspired talented artists from across Canada to create a symbol of national pride that unites us all", said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer of Frito-Lay and Quaker Canada. "It's a beautiful tribute for this place we proudly call home."

The contributing creatives include: Shane Long (BC), Dusty LeGrande (AB), Matt Hricz (SK), Adrian Kinnavanthong & Nick Welch (MB), Kwame Delfish (ON), Amika Cooper (ON), Yannis Davy Guibinga (QC), Funmi Odeniyi (NS), Ryan & Jenna Greeley (PEI), Rob Reese (NB), and Chris Evans (NL).

In addition to the jersey, the Made For The Moment Capsule includes a jacket, crewneck sweatshirt, scarf, socks, toque and handmade soccer ball. All proceeds from the Capsule collection will go to support the REMIX Project, a Toronto-based multidisciplinary arts training program for talented youth.

Canadians will be able to get their limited-edition capsule pieces on November 25th at 1 p.m. ET via MadeForTheMoment.ca .

For those in the Toronto area, visit our immersive pop-up store: See Thee Rise: Our Made For The Moment Store at 225 Richmond Street West between November 26-28. Our store is a tribute to the many flavours of Canada, it's a celebration of Canadian diversity, and the official unveiling of our custom jersey. Every element was made for the moment.

Click here for a sneak peek at the lookbook for the Made For The Moment Capsule.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.ca, on Instagram (@fritolay_canada) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay Canada).

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/QuakerCanada or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @QuakerCanada.

About Bauer X

Iconic hockey brand Bauer continues to expand past their undisputed reign of the ice hockey space with Bauer X, the institution's new clothing vertical. Bauer X was carefully and thoughtfully developed from an amalgamation of interests and hobbies across multiple audiences and networks. The brand's goal is to bring new audiences into the hockey realm by creating a product line built on the interests of those who may not already be aware of hockey. We drew our inspiration from elements of the following: hip hop, architecture, design, art, and sport. Having dominated the hockey space for nearly 100 years, the concept of this next season embodies everything learned from the streets.

About The REMIX Project

The REMIX Project helps level the playing field for talented youth who face barriers pursuing careers in arts and entertainment. Through multidisciplinary arts training, students focus on personal and professional development to strengthen the creative community and help make the next generation of industry leaders. The vision of the organization is threefold; To create a more diverse creative industry in Toronto and beyond; To redefine training in education and best practices in the creative industries; To expand internationally and deliver programming in communities around the world. The REMIX Project, created as a drop-in program for the community, has grown into an internationally recognized and respected program that recruiters around the world use to seek out innovative, inspiring young leaders, and award-winning talent. In the 20 years since its birth, REMIX has played a major role in impacting lives, getting young adults off the streets and into a studio where they can focus on creative talent and a promising future with a community of like-minded people supporting them. Participants involved in REMIX earn credit towards their high school diploma, and those interested in post-secondary education can apply for a scholarship with one of REMIX's educational partners.

