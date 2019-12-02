Friesen Pankratz & Associates LLP of Abbotsford joins Grant Thornton LLP

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP, one of Canada's leading professional services firms providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services, is pleased to welcome the team at Friesen Pankratz & Associates LLP (FPA) to the firm. Serving a wide range of businesses and organizations in the Abbotsford area for more than 40 years, the team at FPA is joining Grant Thornton to further build on a strong foundation of quality, personalized service.

The current team of three partners and 12 team members at FPA will continue to operate from their Abbotsford location under the Grant Thornton banner. In addition to a new name, the union brings timely new services and resources to help clients grow, including tax planning, U.S. tax, indirect tax and succession and estate planning.

"We're excited to join Grant Thornton because they have a likeminded philosophy on client service," says John Pankratz, Partner with FPA. "Together we can offer new services and resources to help our clients reach their goals, while providing more opportunities for our people to grow both personally and professionally."

Grant Thornton looks forward to working with the FPA team and their clients in numerous sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, professional services, not-for-profit, and real estate and construction.

"In addition to excellence in accounting, tax and business advisory services, the FPA team places a high priority on client service and an organizational culture that's well aligned with Grant Thornton," says John Harris, South Coastal BC Managing Partner with Grant Thornton. "We look forward to working together to help dynamic businesses and organizations in Abbotsford thrive today and into the future."

The office remains at:

201 – 2752 Allwood Street,

Abbotsford, BC V2T 3R7

T +1 604 854 3733

F +1 604 854 6433

SOURCE Grant Thornton LLP

