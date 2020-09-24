Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) Marks Annual Freedom Day

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 24th Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies will celebrate its 11th annual Freedom Day, a day dedicated to inspiring Canadian youth to build a better future by taking a stand for freedom, justice and human rights.

"As custodians of a future generation, we have the responsibility to educate, encourage and empower our children to speak out against injustice, and to become advocates for a more accepting and tolerant society," said Michael Levitt president and CEO of FSWC. "And only by doing so can we break the cycle of hatred to make way for future generations of change-makers who will embrace diversity and inclusiveness," he concluded.

Each year the event draws over 2,500 students from across Ontario who gather in downtown Toronto to celebrate Canadian freedoms and human rights. Guest speakers have included Holocaust survivor Max Eisen, former white supremacist Christian Picciolini and songwriter Mimi O'Bonsawin. However due to Covid-19, this year's event will not be taking place in a public venue. Rather, the day will be celebrated online where FSWC will have the ability to reach thousands more young people across Canada.

"This year's Freedom Day program is going to take the form of a 20-minute educational video about freedom," said Melissa Mikel the Director of Education at FSWC. "We will focus on our three pillars of "commemorate, educate and inspire" to share our message of human rights, and we will be sharing the stage with a roster of special guests who will speak to their personal experiences."

The video will include an introduction to Simon Wiesenthal, Holocaust survivor and famed Nazi hunter, and will feature interviews with a diverse group of young people who will speak to the concept of freedom. Also included in the interviews will be special guest Lt. General Romeo Dallaire (retired), and teachers, and staff who will be asked to complete the statement: "Freedom is . . .".

Holocaust survivor Max Eisen will speak as well. Mr. Eisen was recently featured in a 60 Minutes news story based on his participation in the Shoah Foundation's Dimensions in Testimony Program (survivor holograms). "I experienced discrimination, racism, hate and the loss of freedom at a very young age," said Mr. Eisen. "But I was one of the fortunate ones, one of the few that survived, I regained my freedom, many did not. It's is my lifelong responsibility to advocate for the freedom of all."

And finally, media celebrity Rick Campanelli, a long-time supporter of FSWC and the Freedom Day program will also take part. A Tik Tok at the end of the video will feature the theme song for this year's Freedom Day that FSWC hopes will further engage young people and encourage them to participate.

About Freedom Day

This annual event is presented by Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC), which inspires thousands of students throughout Canada each year to stand up against hate and intolerance through its educational programs such as Freedom Day, Tour for Humanity and Speakers Idol.

About Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre: "Inspiring and empowering Canadians to raise their voices for freedom, democracy and humanity"

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) is a non-profit human rights organization committed to countering racism and antisemitism and to promoting the principles of tolerance, social justice and Canadian democratic values through advocacy and education.



Actively engaged in fostering the values of respect and acceptance, and in teaching the responsibilities of citizenship in a democratic society, we are guided by the words of Holocaust survivor Simon Wiesenthal: "Freedom is not a gift from heaven. One must fight for it every day."

