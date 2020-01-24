Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp Acquires HOTBOX™️, expanding the company's reach across the Ontario market

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp ("FSHC" or the "Company") has acquired HOTBOX™️, a cannabis accessory store located at 204 Augusta Ave, which has served over two million customers over the past two decades. The acquisition comes as part of FSHC's continued plans to expand within the Licensed Cannabis Market.

FSHC continues to add to its iconic cannabis roster within the Ontario market, which includes Friendly Stranger, a Queen Street West cannabis accessory store founded in 1994 and Happy Dayz, a family run chain of cannabis accessory stores across Ontario. This news follows the recent announcement of six new Friendly Stranger branded retail locations which will open in early 2020.

Abi Roach, Founder of HOTBOX™️, announced today that she has a new position as a Senior Category Manager at the Ontario Cannabis Store. James Jesty, President of Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp, said "We are thrilled for Abi and wish her every success in her new role. Our latest acquisition of HOTBOX™️ allows Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp to continue our expansion plan to become the leading cannabis and cannabis accessory retailer in Ontario, while remaining true to our company's core mission of cannabis education and community."

Abi will no longer be actively involved in HOTBOX™️ as she fully transitions over to the Ontario Cannabis Store. "It is with great joy that I announce the HOTBOX™️ brand goes to join a family of other Toronto cannabis institutions under Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp. This brings together over a half century of cannabis culture history, creating a strong fabric for legacy players and brands to thrive in Canada. With this decision, I know that the HOTBOX™️ brand will be around for a long time to come and will continue to be a leader and innovator in the cannabis space. I look forward to new beginnings for myself and the HOTBOX™️ crew, and I know they will be in great hands with the Friendly Stranger team" said Abi.

ABOUT FRIENDLY STRANGER HOLDINGS CORP

A long-standing retail champion of cannabis culture, Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp ("FSHC") is dedicated to ongoing long-term contribution within the Canadian cannabis market through the launch of numerous retail locations across the country. With strategic investments, such as acquiring iconic cannabis culture stores such as Hot Box and Happy Dayz under their umbrella, FSHC continues to evolve and execute their ongoing growth strategy.

ABOUT HOTBOX

Established in 2000 by Abi Roach, the HOTBOX™️ brand is primarily located in Toronto's Kensington Market and has served over two million customers over the past two decades by providing curated cannabis experiences incorporating education and a sense of community, not to mention high-end cannabis accessories.

