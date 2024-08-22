Friday Night Thunder Revs Up for Final Season

Created and Produced by Anishinaabe Producer Laura Milliken (Moccasin Flats), the 13x30min series amplifies the challenging world of grassroots dirt track racing for 10 Indigenous drivers who demonstrate varying degrees of passion, seriousness and skill on and off the track. From budget shortfalls to motor issues and car wrecks to rookie mistakes, all of the drivers wrestle with the challenges of this costly and sometimes deadly sport.

"It's been a wild and crazy ride filming Friday Night Thunder at Ohsweken Speedway. I have seen young drivers become family men, watched kids growing up, witnessed some of the best racing you'll see anywhere and had the most fun I may ever have working on a television series," said Laura Milliken. "I'll truly miss this show. But I'm a forever racing fan so I'm sure I'll be back with some more Indigenous racing content soon."

Friday Night Thunder, the first-ever documentary series about the exhilarating and dangerous world of sprint car racing, ends its run in its fourth season for a total of 52 half hour episodes. Seasons 1-3 can be watched on APTN's streaming platform APTN LUMI. The Season 4 television premiere will be across all APTN channels on Friday, September 6 at 8:30PM.

"Audiences keep coming back to Friday Night Thunder because the drivers' passion for what they do is infectious," said Adam Garnet Jones, director of TV content and special events at APTN. "With fast cars, big characters and high stakes at Ohsweken Speedway, the show is all grit, grease and heart. We are sad to see it go but it will have a long life on our streaming platform."

Friday Night Thunder was made possible by the generous support of Canadian Motorsport Hall of Famer and Ohsweken Speedway founder Glenn Styres and Tina Styres, GForceTV and Clinton Geoffrey.

Friday Night Thunder Season 4 Trailer

Meet the Drivers

