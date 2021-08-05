Friday Harbour Resort and iHeartRadio Canada's CHUM 104.5 Announce Winner of the Radio Station's Biggest Prize Ever!

"Now every weekend will be a vacation for me," said Pasquini. "This is life changing for me."

The grand prize condo is a professionally designed and fully furnished two-bedroom suite at the newly constructed Aquarius Condominiums, at the world-class Friday Harbour Resort. Aquarius combines the tranquility of an exclusive vacation retreat with the convenience of being just an hour north of Toronto.

"Forever Fridays is a dream come true, and now Teresa is living the dream!" said Heidi Baiden, Program Director, CHUM 104.5. "It's been an amazing experience working with the team at Friday Harbour to bring this incredible opportunity to CHUM 104.5 listeners."

Friday Harbour Resort is a master-planned, all seasons, luxury resort community spanning 600 spectacular acres on the shores of Lake Simcoe. From The Nest, an award-winning 18-hole golf club, to Canada's largest in-land marina, to shops and dining along the Promenade, activities abound for all.

"We're very excited to welcome our contest winner, Teresa Pasquini, to the Friday Harbour community," said Hani Roustom, Chief Executive Officer, Friday Harbour Resort. "We can't wait for Teresa to experience this new home and the unique resort amenities and lifestyle that our community has to offer."

Owning a luxury home at Friday Harbour Resort includes many lifestyle opportunities, including the chance to spend quality time on sparkling Lake Simcoe. Homeowners have priority access and preferred rates at The Nest Golf Club and the resort's marina, along with exclusive access to FH Fit, the private member gym; the Beach Club Pool; and the brand new Lake Club – an icon on the marina's edge, with restaurant and bar, outdoor pool with poolside service, and more.

Conjuring the carefree feeling that every day is Friday, Friday Harbour Resort boasts a mix of natural landscapes and urban amenities. More than 7 km of trails wind through 200 acres of forest and wetlands. The Nest, designed by Doug Carrick, offers memberships and daily play on a stunning, challenging course on the shores of Lake Simcoe. The Marina features the beautiful Harbour Master Building, which offers specialty services and fueling docks.

About Friday Harbour Resort

Friday Harbour Resort is Canada's award-winning luxury resort community, located on the shores of Lake Simcoe in Innisfil. Friday Harbour is the ultimate destination for people seeking cottage lakeside living with the amenities of an urban community. Learn more at fridayharbour.com.

About iHeartRadio Canada

iHeartRadio, a best-in-class customizable digital listening experience and live events brand, is now in Canada through a partnership between Bell Media and iHeartMedia. A leader in innovative radio programming throughout Canada, Bell Media features the country's most dynamic, popular, and respected radio brands, including Toronto's CHUM 104.5 and the ÉNERGIE group in Québec, as well as international brands like Virgin Radio. In the U.S., iHeartRadio has surpassed 100 million registered users, reaching milestones at a rate faster than Facebook or any other streaming music service. In addition, iHeartRadio's registered user milestone does not account for the millions of listeners who tune into iHeartRadio's live radio streams without registering. iHeartRadio is now the #1 podcaster in the world, with more than 250,000 podcasts.

For further information: Friday Harbour Resort, Adam Bussell, 1-705-812-8880, [email protected]; For CHUM 104.5, Rob Duffy, 416-802-3319, [email protected]