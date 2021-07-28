Friday Harbour Gives Canadian Designers a New Runway This Summer in Partnership With CAFA

Launching on Saturday, August 14, followed by an encore date on August 21, the Friday Harbour Fashion Collective series will feature two different in-person fashion shows on each date at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm highlighting a line-up of designers and retailers curated by CAFA who are recognized as the preeminent supporter for fostering and celebrating Canadian fashion design talent.

Two August weekend outdoor fashion events give Canadian designers a new runway on The Pier at Friday Harbour on Lake Simcoe

Fashion shows include collections by Steven Lejambe, NARCES, RVNG Couture, Kaela Kay, Christopher Bates, Rita Tesolin, NOIZE, House of Hayla, Bikini Haus, Alan Anderson, and several other emerging brands.

Programming will also include a live pop-up retail market running for both weekends including apparel, accessories, and lifestyle vendors from local industry talent ai (ai Toronto seoul), Anavi Designs, Anu Raina, Cyntia Miglio Design, Lilliput Hats, Lisa Gozlan Jewelry, Preloved, Rock N' Karma, Van Der Hout Jewelry and more.

Hosted by Toronto news personality, Nicole Servinis, the events give designers a unique platform to exhibit their collections in a safe outdoor environment.

Friday Harbour's CEO Hani Roustom shares, "The fashion industry has been deeply impacted over the past 18 months and this event series marks our ongoing support for the design and retail industry—in a stunning new setting that offers an escape from the city with all the luxe amenities of urban life."

Open to the public, the complimentary events are aimed at showcasing the stunning South Simcoe destination, which is located in the charming town of Innisfil, Ontario. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the fashion shows and pop-up market as well as other Friday Harbour's signature attractions, including The Boardwalk, the unique waterfront Beach Club restaurant, nature preserve, golf course, marina and a selection of curated restaurants and retail outlets.

"CAFA is thrilled to partner with Friday Harbour on this unique initiative and in such an extraordinary backdrop. Not only does it create amazing visibility and increased awareness for our Canadian retailers and designers, but it also provides a great opportunity for these brands to showcase and connect with new audiences and consumers." shares CAFA's President Vicky Milner.

Sponsors include Shiseido Ginza Tokyo, Nars Cosmetics, Mini Mini Jewels and Flair Cleaners.

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR

Friday Harbour is Canada's upscale lifestyle resort community, located on the shores of Big Bay Point, Lake Simcoe. Less than a one-hour drive from Toronto, Ontario, Friday Harbour offers the ultimate destination for those seeking the benefits of a waterside lifestyle with the conveniences of an urban community. The amenity-rich offerings include a prestigious 18-hole golf course, Canada's largest in-land Marina, a 200-acre nature sanctuary, a full-service beach club, tennis and sports courts, outdoor pools, fitness facilities, and several onsite upscale retail and dining experiences including Starbucks, LCBO, the full-service Beach Club restaurant, and other restaurant offerings. Friday Harbour's stunning residential community features a variety of units including waterside locations with private boat slips.

Learn more at https://www.fridayharbour.com

About CAFA™

CAFA was created to celebrate outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry. Mandated to grow a stronger appreciation of Canadian talent both at home and abroad, the goal of CAFA as a national platform is to foster the next generation of Canadian talent through annual awards shows and year-round economic development initiatives. Honouring established and emerging designers, models, image makers, stylists, beauty artists and influencers, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards has established itself as a premier event in the Canadian fashion industry.

Learn more at https://www.cafawards.ca

