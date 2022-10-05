FRIDAY HARBOUR ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH CIBC

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Friday Harbour is thrilled to announce a multi-year agreement with CIBC which includes the renaming of the Pier - the newest attraction at the Lake Simcoe waterside destination. Located at the heart of the Harbour, the CIBC Pier's stunning lakeside space is open to residents and the public with seasonal live music programming and signature events such as the Friday Harbour Fashion Collective Series.

"We are pleased to be working with CIBC to provide world-class experiences for homeowners and guests at Friday Harbour," says Managing Partner Jim V. De Gasperis. We look forward to the incredible opportunities to come from working together at the CIBC Pier and across the Resort."

The partnership will also benefit CIBC clients who will gain access to exclusive year-round offerings at Friday Harbour, including the Nest Golf Club and Beach Club Restaurant – two on-location amenities at the resort. In addition, CIBC will collaborate, and support select signature events and programming at Friday Harbour for the benefit of the Friday Harbour community and guests.

"The announcement of working with CIBC is the beginning of a long-term relationship between our brands and we look forward to elevating the CIBC Pier experience to a must-see attraction, welcoming our own community and guests from across Ontario and afar. The CIBC Pier is an 'always on' attraction within our resort – featuring live music, world-class events and a glittering harbour backdrop on the shores of Lake Simcoe," shares Friday Harbour CEO, Hani Roustom.

"We are excited to join Friday Harbour in making its ambition of establishing the Friday Harbour community as one of the most sought-after destinations in Canada a reality," says Per Humle, Senior Vice-President, Region Head, Ontario East Region, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC.

