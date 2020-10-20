FreshSpoke Launches Local Food Marketplace for Home Consumers

Barrie & area residents can order online for curbside or delivery

BARRIE, ON, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - FreshSpoke, a tech start-up connecting Ontarians to local food products, today launched FreshSpoke for Home. This online marketplace enables consumers in Simcoe County, Muskoka District and York Region to conveniently access local food from over 65 local food producers and processors. By using the FreshSpoke website or mobile app, residents can order for home delivery or curbside pickup at the FreshSpoke distribution facility.

"For the past four years, FreshSpoke has been providing wholesale distribution of local food to retailers across Ontario," said FreshSpoke CEO Marcia Woods. "This new service provides local food producers and processors with a new sales channel and consumers convenient shopping for local food."

FreshSpoke's home program supports the growing demand for locally-sourced products as seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been found that most Canadians are willing to spend as much as 25 per cent more for local food. As buyers look to limit in-person shopping, they are seeking online ordering options too.

"We've been raising tasty and sustainable fish for 25 years, but COVID-19 disrupted our main sales channels," said RJ Taylor of Springhills Fish. "FreshSpoke helped us pivot quickly to bring that fish directly to customers' doorsteps."

Operating out of a new distribution centre in Barrie's South End, FreshSpoke staff can help maintain traceability in the food journey from producer to consumer. The listed products are authentically local, primarily coming from Ontario farmers and food processors. Through FreshSpoke's website or mobile app, consumers can see where their items are coming from and learn about the suppliers behind the products.

Sustainability is essential to this company's mission which is why FreshSpoke has opted to pack in returnable totes, instead of cardboard, and to tap into existing delivery capacity instead of adding more trucks to the road. FreshSpoke for Home will offer items in produce, proteins, bakery, quick meals, dairy, grocery and more.

Browse and buy from the current assortment at www.freshspoke.com.

About FreshSpoke

FreshSpoke's marketplace platform is an easy way to buy local food sourced from trusted suppliers and arrange delivery to the door or curbside, all as one simple transaction. FreshSpoke's web and mobile apps are available to home and wholesale buyers.

