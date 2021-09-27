Freshlocal Hires Technology Industry Veteran to Lead its FoodX eGrocery Solutions Business

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Cairns, a leading executive in technology platform services, to the newly created leadership role of President, Food-X Technologies Inc. ("FoodX"). Simon will be responsible for leading the growth and development of Freshlocal's high potential grocery eCommerce business, which is focused on the provision of FoodX's SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) to a global retail grocer client base. This role and appointment will provide valuable leadership to FoodX during a pivotal time in its development.

Simon brings more than 20 years of leadership experience centred on the design, development, and sales of SaaS-based eCommerce platforms. In his most recent role, Simon was the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of PNI Media, a Vancouver-based enterprise-grade SaaS platform and services provider that offers platform technology to the world's largest retailers. During his tenure, the PNI platform grew to support more than $1 billion in annual retail revenues and to provide value-added services to retailers serving more than 65 million consumers. He brings significant technology business development experience to the role and deep expertise in creating and managing partnerships with some of the world's largest retail brands in international markets.

"On behalf of the Freshlocal leadership team and Board of Directors, I'm excited to welcome Simon to this important new position within FoodX," stated Peter van Stolk, Chief Executive Officer of Freshlocal. "As we bring our current client implementations to their full capabilities and build new interest in our eGrocery Management Solution with prospective global grocery customers, Simon's highly complimentary leadership and industry expertise will bring immediate and lasting benefits to us."

Simon Cairns stated, "The global grocery market is facing unprecedented levels of transformation toward eCommerce solutions, and this needs to occur while ensuring high levels of product and service quality, consumer safety, and of course – profitability. I'm excited to begin work with the FoodX and Freshlocal teams to strengthen capabilities and to accelerate the provision of technology solutions to the global grocery market."

About Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. is a Vancouver-based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to leverage innovation and technology to create a sustainable and profitable food system for all. Food-X Technologies Inc. ("FoodX") is Freshlocal's scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery companies, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick-and-mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners and through SPUD.ca, the Company's award-winning online marketplace eGrocery platform. Freshlocal's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL". Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Ian S. Tharp, CFA, (416) 567-2563, [email protected]; Media Relations: [email protected]

