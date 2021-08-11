Freshlocal Appoints Key Advisory Board Member to Support its eGrocery Market Penetration

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Douglas Harrison, a leading executive in the global supply chain and food businesses, to its corporate Advisory Board. The role of Freshlocal's Advisory Board is to help the business achieve its corporate objectives and build upon the important customer wins it has secured to date in the global online grocery business.

Doug Harrison has over 20 years of executive and Board experience across a range of businesses, with a focus on global supply chain and food. Doug was previously the CEO of VersaCold Logistics, a global leader in the provision of temperature sensitive supply chain including transportation, processing, warehousing, and packaging. Doug also brings technology as a service credentials and expertise in building businesses ranging from early-stage start-ups to global manufacturing enterprises.

"I am thrilled we have formalized a deep working relationship with Doug Harrison, a recognized industry leader," expressed Peter van Stolk, Chief Executive Officer of Freshlocal Solutions. "Certainly the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online grocery, but the consumer move to online grocery services was well underway beforehand and is expected to endure as restrictions are lifted. As we solidify our position as a unique, cost-effective technology solution for grocers as they capitalize on this market change, the market insights, technology expertise and mentorship of Doug and the other members of our Advisory Board will continue to be of immense value to us."

Mr. Harrison said, "Freshlocal's long-standing grocery and eGrocery expertise and its unwavering focus on sustainability throughout its business places it in a highly advantageous position to deliver on its mission. The company is leveraging proven skills to execute on its strategic plan, in a global grocery market whose need for cost-effective solutions grows by the day."

About Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Freshlocal Solutions is a Vancouver, Canada based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to leverage innovation and technology to create a sustainable and profitable food system for all. FoodX Technologies ("FoodX") is Freshlocal Solutions' scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the Company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery retailers, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal Solutions serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick-and-mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca, which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery retailer. Freshlocal Solutions trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL". Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Ian S. Tharp, CFA, (416) 567-2563, [email protected]; Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.spud.ca

